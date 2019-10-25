View 9 pics | Fashion

...
Say goodbye to bad hair days with this easy, on-trend solution

© Baublebar.com

As much as we strive to keep our hair nice n’ healthy, there are days in which it simply won’t cooperate. And no matter how many times you try placating those pesky flyaways with a guaranteed styling product or your no-fail flat iron, they seem to be immune and come right back up. Though it’s not often, from time to time, we have to save ourselves from bad hair days. Luckily hair accessories are a big trend this fall, and headbands are turning out to be the quickest solution for bad hair days, aside from putting your hair up. 

Taking us back to our early childhood days, headbands continue to complete our wardrobes by adding a playful touch to our everyday looks. With iterations popping up in silk, velvet, and pearl-embellished, there are endless headbands you can count on for easy hair styling.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favorites!

Princess diaries

Wear this pink, beaded number, and channel your inner princess.

© Amazon.com

Yes to braids

Padded headbands are all the rage this season, and this braided style is perfect for a modern twist (pun intended).

© Shopbop.com

Fur-ever cozy

Perhaps a furry headband will tickle your fancy for the upcoming winter months.

© Anthropologie.com

Twice as nice

A timeless accessory in a timeless print such as houndstooth is double the reason to get this style – especially for its cute bow detail.

© Anthropologie.com

Pretty pearls

They say diamonds are a girls’ best friend, but pearls don’t fall far behind!

© Stories.com

Leather, baby

Give your #OOTD a cool and edgy outlook with a leather knot headband.

© J.Crew.com

Timeless tortoiseshell

Double up on trends by getting a tortoiseshell headband. Not only is the print chic and classy, but it’s also timeless.

© Shopbop.com

Pearl-fect! 

Once again, you can’t go wrong with pearls, this time, with a hint of velvet. 

© Zara.com

Like jewels for your head

A bejeweled headband is the ultimate hair accessory for upcoming holiday parties.

