View 9 pics | Fashion

Love Kate Middleton's teal maxi dress? Here's how to get the look

...
Love Kate Middleton's teal maxi dress? Here's how to get the look
You're reading

Love Kate Middleton's teal maxi dress? Here's how to get the look

1/9
Jennifer Lopez steals the show with dramatic golden dress at the Governors Awards
Next

Jennifer Lopez steals the show with dramatic golden dress at the Governors Awards
Kate Middleton teal green dress
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton teal green dress

The color teal has a special place on the color wheel with the calm, soothing sense of blue and the natural freshness of green. It is also universally rich and flattering, making it a top trend especially in fall and winter. Royal style icon Kate Middleton has embraced the teal trend, wearing a $1,000 long-sleeved pleated silk maxi dress in the trendy color by ARoss Girl X Soler when she visited the Aga Khan Centre in London in October 2019. 

 

So take it from the Duchess of Cambridge – a dress in this shade is essential this season. Here are eight on-trend and budget-friendly dresses for a copy Kate look.

 

MORE: KATE MIDDLETON STYLE ROUNDUP

 

'Royal' teal

Kate Middleton usually wears tailored dresses in subdued colors for her royal engagements, but for this London visit she stunned in teal green, choosing a floaty, feminine silhouette. The ARoss Girl X Soler dress sold out in a matter of hours. 

Pleated Shirt Dress from Zara
© Zara

Pleated Shirt Dress from Zara

Shirt Dress

The most subtle details can make all the difference, like the pleated bodice and skirt and sheer fabric on the Pleated Shirt Dress by Zara ($69.90). The length is ideal for to wear with booties.

Satin Draped Back Maxi Dress de la firma BCBG
© BCBG

Satin Draped Back Maxi Dress de la firma BCBG

Satin evening gown

The Satin Draped Back Maxi Dress by BCBG ($139.99) features the season's trendy bishop sleeves that add interest to the minimalist cut. Accessorize with sandals, a glittering pair of earrings and a gold clutch, and you are ready for a glam night out.

My Whole Heart Emerald Green Long Sleeve Wrap Dress by Lulus
© Lulus

My Whole Heart Emerald Green Long Sleeve Wrap Dress by Lulus

Wrap dress

Kate Middleton can't resist a wrap dress, and neither can we! Wraps are flattering for all body shapes and so easy to wear and adapt to any occasion. A great option that we could definitely see the Duchess wearing is the My Whole Heart Emerald Green Long Sleeve Wrap Dress from Lulus ($74).

Green Maxi Dress With Long Sleeves by SilkFred
© SilkFred

Green Maxi Dress With Long Sleeves by SilkFred

Meghan Markle-meets-Kate Middleton style

One of the biggest advantages of the color teal is that it flatters all skin and hair tones. So, if you’re determined to get on board with the teal trend, one of your options is the Green Maxi Dress With Long Sleeves by SilkFred ($63), featuring a Meghan Markle style boat neckline, ideal for day or evening.

Long Sleeve Shirt Dress from L'Academie
© Revolve

Long Sleeve Shirt Dress from L'Academie

1970s style shirt dress

Duchess Kate always sticks to the classics – and we can't resist a good retro style. For example, this satin Long Sleeve Shirt Dress by L'Academie ($198) which has echoes of the late '70s and early '80s. In vibrant emerald, it features a relaxed tie belt and side slit.

Teal Green Chiffon Cape Double Split Maxi Dress by Lavish Alice
© Lavish Alice

Teal Green Chiffon Cape Double Split Maxi Dress by Lavish Alice

Dress with a cape

We love a good cape dress! To feel like a true princess, try a look like the Chiffon Cape Double Split Maxi Dress by Lavish Alice ($68). The goddess-like style covers the shoulders and flows romantically behind you.

 

RELATED: KATE, MEGHAN, LETIZIA AND MORE ROYALS WEARING CAPES

Green Piper Plunging Maxi Dress de Tobi
© Tobi

Green Piper Plunging Maxi Dress de Tobi

Cap sleeves and a deep V neckline

The Piper Maxi Dress by Tobi ($108) has short flutter sleeves and a sexy V-neckline. Adding to the feminine vibe is the flowing chiffon skirt, which looks great with strappy sandals, either flat or with kitten heels.

X Revolve Rhea Dress from House of Harlow 1960
© Revolve

X Revolve Rhea Dress from House of Harlow 1960

Vintage style from House of Harlow 1960

There are occasions that merit seriously glam looks, and the glittering X Revolve Rhea Dress by House of Harlow 1960 ($238) is perfect for them. It has a retro style with an empire waist, ruched sleeves and a luxurious crinkle-effect texture – slip on a pair of velvet platform sandals for a full 1930s feel.

 

KEEP READING: Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour wardrobe, look by look

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries