The fall fashion trends that will look great on everybody

Eva Longoria fashion
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria fashion

Now that we’ve officially entered fall, autumnal fashion allows us to up the ante when it comes to everyday dressing. Whether you’re looking to elevate your style, layer up on cozy knits or simply get a fall style refresh, transitional weather offers a slew of covetable trends to change up your look. And in case you’re wondering how to wear the season’s of-the-moment pieces, we’ve rounded up how celebrities are doing the whole fashion thing.

 

As per usual, style stars lend the way for some elevated looks we can get behind. From Eva Longoria to Cardi B and more, scroll through the gallery to see how celebs are wearing fall’s current trends and get inspired to wear them well into the cooler months.

RELATED: HOW TO WEAR WHITE IN FALL AND WINTER

 

Marigold sunshine

Take a cue from Eva Longoria’s look she wore to the amfAR Gala and opt for a striking marigold number. Pair it with equally glam accessories and watch as the compliments start rolling in.

 

Hailee Steinfeld fashion
© Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld fashion

Animal Print

From zebra print to snakeskin, animal print continues to dominate fashion. When done in natural colorways, the pattern is basically a neutral, which is why Hailee Steinfeld’s snakeskin-printed look perfectly works with statement accessories, despite the bold print.

Sofia Carson fashion
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson fashion

Plumage

Be sure to add feathers to your fall wardrobe as they were seen on the runways on numerous occasions. Sofia Carson showed how the trend is done during Paris Fashion Week.

 

Tessa Thompson fashion
© GC Images

Tessa Thompson fashion

Oversized blazer suit

Tessa Thompson combined two trends while making the rounds in NYC. The Lady and the Tramp star incorporated the monochrome look into her red oversized blazer and suit. If you aren't as bold to wear this bright hue, go more neutral.

 

Kaia Gerber street style

Kaia Gerber street style

Cinched waists

It’s time to bring out your belts! Au contraire to slouchy silhouettes come cinched waists. Consider wearing them over structured blazers for a sexy-chic approach à la Kaia Gerber.

 

Hailey Baldwin fashion
© GC Images

Hailey Baldwin fashion

Buttery Leather

Fall introduces leather weather, making it one of the most-coveted materials to slip into as soon as the temps begin to drop. We love how Hailey Baldwin kept her look simple and chic in all black.

Meghan Markle fashion
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion

Jewel Tones

Consider jewel tones your go-to for bold autumnal dressing. We love how Meghan Markle wore a vivid eggplant hue with a classic silhouette and navy heels.

 

Cardi B fashion
© Getty Images

Cardi B fashion

Extra long coats

Allow Cardi B to show you how extra long coats are done. With this look, the rapper goes all out in a full Chanel ensemble, but you can take the minimalist route and solely wear it over jeans and a cozy knit.

 

Bella Hadid street style
© GC Images

Bella Hadid street style

Open Cardigans

With this look, Bella Hadid demonstrates how to give a cardigan a modern refresh. Note to self: be selective as to how you button it.

 

Olivia Palermo street style
© GC Images

Olivia Palermo street style

MicroBags

Don’t be fooled by the micro bag trend! Despite their size, these mini handbags are one of the biggest trends. Here, Olivia Palermo shows how a bright style adds a just-right pop of color. Although we should warn that you might not be able to fit much other than a lipstick and maybe a stick of gum. 

 

