Millie Bobby Brown dons perfect dark floral print – shop her look!
Millie Bobby Brown dons perfect dark floral print – shop her look!

Millie Bobby Brown in London with a floral dress
Millie Bobby Brown in London with a floral dress

No matter how many times you invest in a floral dress, you will have to do it again in the future. Without a doubt, this is one of the most classic, feminine and basic items in the fashion world. And if you are fan of it, you will be glad to know it is back in style this season, adapting and reinventing itself to the new trends on the market. 

 

Flowers to make you shine

Millie Bobby Brown is a clear example of how floral prints can be worn not only in springtime but also when the days start shortening. On one of her latest public appearances, the Stranger Things actress chose a super flattering dress in vibrant colors. A very good option to launch her new makeup line Florence in London. She looked as pretty as a petal! 

This floral dress, part of the Crucero 2020 collection by Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera, is perfect for welcoming fall. A colorful print on a black background will be a motif that you’ll see repeatedly during the upcoming cold-weather season. Here are eight ways for you to incorporate this fall's hottest trend into your closet!

Floral dress from Asos
© Asos

Floral dress from Asos

Short sleeves

The first thing you need to know to replicate Millie’s outfit is that, according to this season's fashion rules, you should look for a colorful combination of flowers on a dark background. And this embroidered mini dress with a high neck and open back from Asos ($60.90) will deliver. Featuring straight lines and a flattering-for-all A-line bottom, this version directs all the attention to the floral design. Add ankle boots and a leather jacket, and you're ready to rock!

Black dress with colorful flowers from Revolve
© Revolve

Black dress with colorful flowers from Revolve

Long-sleeved

A floral dress is so versatile that you can wear it for a casual date, but also, with the right accessories, instantly turn it into a smarter ensemble. Check out this High Neck Ruffle Mini Dress by Nicholas that you can find at Revolve ($468). It's bishop sleeves and fitted cuffs give it a uniquely sophisticated touch. Wear it with black tights and stilettos for a super glamorous look!

Flower print short dress
© Pretty little thing

Flower print short dress

Ruffle details

With ruffled skirt and sleeves, V-neckline and corset bodice, this swing dress by Pretty Little Thing ($40) can become your favorite option to add some pizzazz to the cold fall days. 

 

Asymmetrical floral print dress from Gozon
© Gozon

Asymmetrical floral print dress from Gozon

Asymmetrical cut

Flowers in movement, this is how we describe the Floral Wrap Maxi Dress from Gozon ($43). The asymmetrical bottom, the print following fashion dictates, and the wrap front, make this piece a great option for wearing this print.

Floral dress from Nasty Gal
© Nasti Gal

Floral dress from Nasty Gal

Midi dress

A win-win combination. The print of the season meets the lenght of the season, delivering a delicate outfit that you can accessorize with military boots to give it some contrast. The Go With the Floral midi dress from Nasty Gal ($32) will make you feel like the powerhouse you are.

Floral print cami dress from Shein
© Shein

Floral print cami dress from Shein

Slip dress

The Surplice large floral print belted cami dress from Shein ($13) has straps, perfect for wearing pieces over it and creating a layered effect. The V-neckline gives a touch of sensuality and the belt will accentuate your figure and give movement to the panelled skirt.

Floral print dress from Lulu’s
© Lulu's

Floral print dress from Lulu’s

Off the shoulder

With a subtle inspiration in traditional Mexican dresses, the Danica design from Lulu’s ($58) has an off-the-shoulder neckline, asymmetrical bottom and accentuated waist. Three features that will make you stand out in any situation.

 

Floral dress from Lui Jo
© Farfetch

Floral dress from Lui Jo

3/4 length sleeves

You can find The Floral shift dress from Liu Jo in Farfetch ($214). With its beautiful print in yellow and orange tones matching the tree leaves, it can be the center piece of your best fall outfits. You can wear it with a classic trench or give it a country vibe with suede ankle boots and a padded denim jacket. 

 

