9 moments Jennifer Lopez rocked the monochromatic trend

Jennifer Lopez with a total white look
© Getty Images

Let us begin by stating the obvious: Jennifer Lopez, has an exquisite - and somewhat daring - taste for fashion. The songstress knows perfectly well what trends work for her body and can pretty own much any fashion style she sets her pretty hazel eyes on.

Cue the monochrome look. The Diva from the Bronx can rock a monochrome outfit like no one else. This trend works in her favor in various ways. For one, it elongates her body, making her appear taller. And for fashionistas everywhere, the monochrome look will be essential this season. In fact, it is such a flattering look that won't sizzle out just because wintry months are ahead! Take note: the runways are rocking the monochrome outfits this season, and they may very well continue being all the rage well into next summer.

JLo is ahead of the game in all this (perhaps she's one of the muses that inspired its creation?), and we have already seen her wrapping her amazingly fit body in a careful selection of pieces of the same color. In the following gallery we will show you several of her most outstanding monochromatic successes.

 

Snowy sculpture

This is a very thorough game of proportions that capitalizes on the fantastic silhouette of Alex Rodriguez's fiancée: the loose-leg trousers, fitted at the waist, and the long-sleeved top with pointed and embroidered shoulders, all by Max Mara, sculpt a stylized, clean and elegant body.

 

Jennifer Lopez's total black leather look
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's total black leather look

Rock chic

The 50-year-old actress has an enviable physical form, even moreso now after intense pole dancing training she underwent for her leading role in Hustlers. There's nothing better than to show the results of such hard work than with this bodysuit by Sprwmn. Combined with these baggy leather pants by Balmain, the artist looks super modern and exudes chic rock vibes.

Jennifer Lopez with a total denim look
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with a total denim look

Jenny from the Block

The Money songstress doesn't get tired of exploring her urban roots through outfits that mix informal elements with sophisticated twists. This is evidenced by this set which includes a corset, jacket and high waist jeans from the 2019 autumn collection by Balmain. Of course, her large gold hoops are front and center!

Jennifer Lopez with a look by Tom Ford
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with a look by Tom Ford

Textures that add life

While the pieces are not exactly all the same tone, it's true that the dusty tones found in this Tom Ford model move along the same tonal scale to delineate the performer's curvy silhouette. The sexy lingerie-inspired pencil skirt is perfectly complemented with the crocodile textured crop top, giving Jennifer a strong, feminine look.

 

Jennifer Lopez with a mahogany dress and beret
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with a mahogany dress and beret

Thirties Style

Perhaps to keep a safe distance away from the character of Ramona, the exotic dancer whose portrayal by Jennifer on the silver screen had everyone talking about a potential Oscar nomination, Jennifer opted for this conservative magohany leather midi dress by Zimmermann. She completed the look in the style of Bonnie, the other half of Clyde, a matching beret and bob cut. Perfect.

 

Jennifer Lopez with orange maxi skirt and crop top by Ralph Lauren
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with orange maxi skirt and crop top by Ralph Lauren

Orange is the New Black

Her attendance at the Grammy Awards with the Jungle Dress by Versace inspired the creation of Google Images twenty years ago. Very few artists can say that. For all her merits in the fashion world, Jennifer received the Fashion Icon Award granted this year by the CFDA, and to receive it she chose a maxi skirt and crop top set in a vibrant reddish orange hue by Ralph Lauren.

 

Jennifer Lopez with a jumpsuit and a cape coat by Stephane Rolland
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with a jumpsuit and a cape coat by Stephane Rolland

The heroine's cape

After making waves again with a new version of the Jungle Dress in the 2020 Versace Spring Show, there is no doubt that the interpreter is a goddess in real life. With this total white look we are convinced that she's also a heroine. This jumpsuit with matching coat by Stephane Rolland will help make her outfit!

Jennifer Lopez with a total camel look
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with a total camel look

50 Shades of Camel

A rich blend of textures maintains the cohesion of the camel color that dominates here - and that the artist also wore in her visit to The Daily Show. The Italian firm Fendi created this look consisting of a bomber jacket, wrap skirt and high boots for a sumptuous and attractive result.

Jennifer Lopez with a gray power suit by Max Mara
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with a gray power suit by Max Mara

All about business

Few garments offer an image as powerful as a gray pant suit, but if the design is by Max Mara and is worn by one of the sexiest women in the world, the result is also sophisticated, modern and timeless.

If your style is a mixture of sensuality, glamour and charisma, do like Jennifer Lopez and let the monochromatic looks raise you to the level of a fashion goddess.

