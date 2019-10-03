View 12 pics | Fashion
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and more celebs can't live without this blinding clutch

Jennifer Lopez with a clutch by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with a clutch by Judith Leiber

People say that a standout accessory can change everything, and it seems that some celebs have this in mind when getting ready for a big event. For the red carpet, they choose designs that could never go unnoticed, items made to turn heads while making a fashion statement. What could Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga have in common? The answer is simple: they're all fans of the clutch and minaudières (jewel-type bags) by Judith Leiber, an American luxury brand with elegant and sophisticated craftsmanship that has become a favorite among artists to raise their looks to the next level.

Although some designs are on the simpler side, the most famous forms, which often include inlaid Swarovski crystals, are true works of art. In fact, Leiber's designs are part of permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Los Angeles Museum of Art, the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, the Smithsonian Institute in Washington and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

While the bags are displayed in some of the biggest museums in the world, A-lister have build thier own Judith Leiber collection in their closets. From JLo to Kim K, scroll through to see all the times your favorite stars have taken these jeweled bags to a red carpet.

 

Jennifer Lopez

At the Hustlers premiere in the Toronto International Film Festival, the Bronx diva wore a yellow dress from the 2019 fall collection by Maison Yeya in combination with a clutch that simulated a bundle of $10,000 bills.

Angela Bassett with a pantsuit and a clutch by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Angela Bassett with a pantsuit and a clutch by Judith Leiber

Angela Bassett

American actress and director Angela Bassett, known for her role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It, attended the 71st Emmy Awards with the Disc Lollipop clutch  a fun accessory that perfectly combined with her red cape pantsuit by Antonio Grimaldi.

Tessa Thompson with a silver dress and a handbag by bolso de Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Tessa Thompson with a silver dress and a handbag by bolso de Judith Leiber

Tessa Thompson

In another premiere, this time of the Men In Black franchise, actress Tessa Thompson wore the Crescent Moon Polaris pick, which completed a look led by metallic tones, asymmetrical edges and ruffles. Galactic and precious!

Blake Lively with a clutch by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Blake Lively with a clutch by Judith Leiber

Blake Lively

Actress Blake Lively has proven many times to be a fan of this Judith Leiber piece. For the Deadpool premiere, starring her husband Ryan Reynolds, she rocked a cassette clutch with the phrases Party Mix and Chill Beats.

Kim Kardashian with a mini bag by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian with a mini bag by Judith Leiber

Kim Kardashian 

The businesswoman attended the party of the vintage fashion brand What Goes Around Comes Around with a French Fries Rainbow clutch bag that she combined with a neon pink sleeveless tight mini dress, black glasses, and a sleek bob cut.

Suki Waterhouse with a mini bag by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse with a mini bag by Judith Leiber

Suki Waterhouse 

During the Tribeca Film Festival, the English actress and model Suki Waterhouse chose the Hot Air Balloon Clutch that served as the perfect contrast for her outfit, a beautiful cut-out light green dress.

 

Sienna Miller with mini bag by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Sienna Miller with mini bag by Judith Leiber

Sienna Miller

The 2019 MET Gala was the perfect opportunity to display one's love for designs. The British-American actress, model, and fashion designer Sienna Miller wore for the Jinx clutch bag in the form of a cute cat encrusted with Austrian crystals.

Lady Gaga with a phone cluth by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga with a phone cluth by Judith Leiber

Lady Gaga

The singer, songwriter, and producer not only changed her outfits four times at the MET Gala, one of Lady Gaga's looks consisted of a pink tube-style dress, maxi sunglasses and a clutch shaped like an old cell phone.

Janelle Monáe with clutch by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Janelle Monáe with clutch by Judith Leiber

Janelle Monáe

At the same gala, singer and actress Janelle Monáe wore the Eye Clutch, matching her original dress designed by Christian Siriano, the winner of the Project Runway show. The look was fun and quirky and featured four hats and a mechanical eyelash.

Hailee Steinfeld with a clutch by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld with a clutch by Judith Leiber

Hailee Steinfeld

The Metropolitan Museum of Art also welcomed actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld with her Cosmo Jet Couture. In the form of a camera covered with Austrian crystals, it includes a removable chain in its version for sale.

Zendaya with a mini bag by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Zendaya with a mini bag by Judith Leiber

Zendaya 

The actress and singer Zendaya dazzled during the same event, which she attended literally dressed as Cinderella. Her little carriage-shaped bag paid homage to the popular story by Charles Perrault and the classic Disney movie.

 

Lily Aldridge with a clutch by Judith Leiber
© Getty Images

Lily Aldridge with a clutch by Judith Leiber

Lily Aldridge

Four years earlier, Lily Aldridge, one of Victoria's Secret's angels, brought this curious Platinium Koi Fish to the MET Gala. At that time the theme was China: Through The Looking Glass, and many attendees chose bags signed by the American brand.

 

According to its website, these celebrities haven't been the only ones who have been spotted wearing pieces from the brand. After the death of Leiber in 2018, Dee Ocleppo, Tommy Hilfiger's wife, assumed the direction of the house. Since the fifties, Judith Lieber has customized bags for almost all the First Ladies of the country. Which of these creative designs did you like the most?

 

