Rafael Nadal weds Xisca Perelló: All the details of the bride's two amazing wedding dresses

...
Rafael Nadal weds Xisca Perelló: All the details of the bride's two amazing wedding dresses
Rafael Nadal weds Xisca Perelló: All the details of the bride's two amazing wedding dresses

Rafael Nadal weds longtime girlfriend Xisco Perello
Rafael Nadal weds longtime girlfriend Xisco Perello

Along with Jennifer Lawrence and Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte’s weddings were tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and his nuptials to his longtime girlfriend, Xisca Perelló. The now husband and wife had a beautiful ceremony on the Spanish island of Mallorca which saw the bride in two equally stunning looks made for the special day. Sketches of Xisca’s wedding day looks were released detailing the two gorgeous dresses by Rosa Clará. Honored to have been part of their special day, the brand shared photos of the happy couple. 

“We barely have words to describe such a charming and fascinating couple,” they wrote. “Congratulations for your beautiful love, for your exquisite wedding day and for your endless happiness, we wish you all the best, now, and forever. Once more, thank you for trusting in us and for giving us the opportunity to take part in such an important and special day, it has been a pleasure and a once in a lifetime experience to work with you and to get to know. Mery, you looked incredibly elegant and delightful, a unique bride!”

Scroll through the gallery to see illustrations of Xisca’s lovely bridal ensembles.

 

Happily Ever after​

The new Mr. and Mrs. are all smiles in their  breathtaking wedding pictures. 

Rafael Nadal and Xisca Perelló wedding day photos
Rafael Nadal and Xisca Perelló wedding day photos

All eyes on her​

Xisca’s wedding dress was classic and elegant with semi-sheer long sleeves and an extra long train. 

Xisca Perelló wedding dress sketch
Xisca Perelló wedding dress sketch

Brought to life​

According to the makers of her dress, Rosa Clará, it is described as: “The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara’s Atelier.

Xisca Perelló wedding dress sketch
Xisca Perelló wedding dress sketch

Dress no. 2

Although we have yet to see photos of Xisca wearing this lovely backless design, we imagine she wore it beautifully. The halterneck style and bejeweled embellishment make this a perfect gown for dancing the night away. 

Rafael Nadal and Xisca Perello
Rafael Nadal and Xisca Perello

Husband and wife​

After 14 years of dating, the tennis champion and his lady got engaged in May 2018 while vacationing in Rome, Italy. They kept their engagement under wraps for the first eight months and in January 2019 they finally let out the exciting news.

