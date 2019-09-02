View 9 pics | Fashion
Green is the color of choice for this fall season
Green is the color of choice for this fall season

Melt Cosmetics just launched a stunning Day of the Dead makeup collection
Melt Cosmetics just launched a stunning Day of the Dead makeup collection
Chiara Ferragni with a neon biker-inspired mini skirt
© @chiaraferragnicollection

Chiara Ferragni with a neon biker-inspired mini skirt

Sure fall may be all about the neutrals and soft tones, but why not switch it up a bit and add a pop of color to your wardrobe? Many celebrities are choosing one specific color this season that make for a bold choice and more importantly, a great social media post. 

Green is this season’s choice of color if you want to impress your legions of fans and followers. The best part? Green comes in different hues that work for every occasion. Neon green mini-skirts? Check. Mint dresses? Double check. Olive cocktail dresses? Of course!

Keep scrolling to see how your favorite fashion girls are wearing green this season…

 

Cool mom

For a day out with her little Leone, Chiara Ferragni assembled a simple look featuring a stunning neon green biker-inspired mini skirt and a black Prada top.

Camila Coelho included mint green in her collection with Revolve
© @camilacoelho

Camila Coelho included mint green in her collection with Revolve

Soft Mint

Camila Coelho opted for a soft mint tone for one of her social media posts. This mini dress also happens to be part of her collection she launched with Revolve.

Negin Mirsalehi with a mint top by Zara
© @negin_mirsalehi

Negin Mirsalehi with a mint top by Zara

Pastel Tones

The green tone of this one-shoulder crop top modeled by Negin Mirsalehi combines perfectly with high-waisted jeans and a scenic backdrop that doesn’t require a filter. Snag yours at Zara for $25.99!

Leonie Hanne with a one-shoulder green taffeta dress by Oscar De La Renta
© @leoniehanne

Leonie Hanne with a one-shoulder green taffeta dress by Oscar De La Renta

Like a Jewel

Leonie Hanne wore this deep emerald green dress by Oscar De La Renta that exudes glamour. The draped taffeta of this one-shoulder model made her look like a real jewel with the silky shine.

Alexandra Lapp wears the neon trend to highlight the green in her look
© @alexandralapp

Alexandra Lapp wears the neon trend to highlight the green in her look

Not So Scary Mondays

Alexandra Lapp knows that the best way to start a new week is with a color matching outfit. The model paired a neon green with a fern green sweater and (obvi) neon green pumps.

Danielle Bernstein, elegant with her emerald green dress by Erdem
© @weworewhat

Danielle Bernstein, elegant with her emerald green dress by Erdem

English sophistication

For the Royal Ascot, Danielle Bernstein wore a bright green lace midi dress by the British firm Erdem. This design (and color!) works for all seasons.

Chameleon Xenia Adonts with an outfit starring her Pouch handbag by Bottega Veneta
© @xeniaadonts

Chameleon Xenia Adonts with an outfit starring her Pouch handbag by Bottega Veneta

Chameleon

The seafoam green of the voluminous Pouch of Bottega Veneta highlights the chameleon-inspired outfit that influencer Xenia Adonts chose for a casual day. 

Julie Sariñana wears green in her Golden Goose sneakers
© @sincerelyjules

Julie Sariñana wears green in her Golden Goose sneakers

Sneakers

Besides clothes, you can also opt for a touch of color with your footwear. Julie Sariñana wore these luxury sneakers by Golden Goose with green suede and an amount of glitter that makes anyone stand out.

Kimyana Hachmann joins the green trend and mixes it with a short suit
© Getty Images

Kimyana Hachmann joins the green trend and mixes it with a short suit

As seen on the streets of Berlin

Kimyana Hachmann was captured by street style hunters doing a clash of trends: in a green short suit with sneakers and a handbag by Chanel, cropped t-shirt and sunglasses by Celine. The result was simply chic!

 

In this landscape of greens there's a tone for every taste and for any occasion. Choose the one that best suits your needs and don't let envy turn you green!

