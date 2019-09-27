Sofia Carson proves she's all for asymmetrical necklines

© Getty Images Sofia Carson with a one-bulky-shoulder little black dress by Saint Laurent Sofia Carson wore a series of 80s fashion-inspired outfits to host the ARDYS awards: A Radio Disney Music Celebration. © Getty Images The actress at the ARDYs awards with an asymmetrical dress by Alexandre Vauthier In addition to rocking an asymmetrical theme that night, all looks she wore were by French fashion labels. C´est la vie! © Getty Images The Ciclo Sin Fin songstress shines with a cooper pailletes mini-dress Of course, she turned to Alexandre Vauthier to three of her looks, one of her favorite designers. © Getty Images References to the 80s fashion peek into Sofia Carson's style The actress also wore a blazer top by Balmain during the event which styled with blue jeans by 3x1. © ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin. Más sobre: Sofia Carson fashion trends View Galleries Extravagant and glamorous: Cardi B's most fashionable moments Corsets are back, and here's how you can rock them What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect? Biker season: all the leather shorts to wear this fall Animal print coats you'll want to wear this upcoming season