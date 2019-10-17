View 7 pics | Fashion

2019 Latin American Music Awards: See how the stars dazzled on the red carpet!

Becky G
Becky G

The stars have arrived! The Latin American Music Awards are gathering some of the hottest, most listened to artists in Latinx music, and of course, they’ve all dressed to impress for the special evening. Everyone from HOLA! USA’s November cover stars, the Derbez family, to Becky G, CNCO and many more have made their way to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood clad in noteworthy looks.

Scroll through the gallery to see what the stars wore!

 

The Mexican-American singer arrived looking beautiful in a strapless gown featuring a multi-print high-low skirt.

Eugenio Derbez
Eugenio Derbez

The host arrived wearing a classic black get-up with a bright attitude.

Wisin & Yandel
Wishin & Yandel

The stylish duo won fashion with their bold, head-turning suits. 

Isabela Merced
Isabela Merced

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star slipped into a gorgeous lilac number.

Sofia Reyes
Sofia Reyes

The Mexicana rocked a black and white heart printed dress with furry pink accents and electric blue heels.

CNCO
CNCO

The fab five showed up in all-black ensembles, each showcasing their unique styles.

Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez

The television host looked dapper in a tailored navy suit and white shirt. He added a modern twist by teaming it with suede sneakers. 

