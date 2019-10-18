Margot Robbie, a classical beauty and red carpet stand-out!

View 14 pics | Fashion
Margot Robbie in Australia with a mini-dress and peep-toe shoes
Margot Robbie in Australia with a mini-dress and peep-toe shoes

Margot Robbie's incredible obsession for fashion has pushed her creativity on the red carpet, and we are here for it!

During her relatively quick rise to stardom, it seems that the actress and producer hasn't had time to make a mistake with her wardrobe choices. Margot has stayed faithful to her classic formula of neutral colors that have served as a blank canvas. The Australian actress has shaped fashion trends through different types of pieces, cuts, volumes, textures and prints.

 

Here we review some of the looks with which Margot has dazzled the red carpets.

 

Soap opera coquetry

Margot Robbie became famous in her country with the Neighbors soap opera; she was invited to the 2009 Australian Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. She wore a strapless mini-dress with a headband and peep toe heels that resulted in an adorable look.

Margot Robbie with an asymmetrical white dress by Giorgio Armani
Margot Robbie with an asymmetrical white dress by Giorgio Armani

Instant movie star

The Australian's glow up was instantaneous when she arrived in Hollywood and participated in The Wolf of Wall Street. For the premiere in December 2013 she wore an asymmetrical dress by Giorgio Armani, with which she made two statements: her obsession with the black and white contrast, and that she was a potential fashion icon.

The Australian actress at the 2014 Golden Globes with a gown by Gucci
The Australian actress at the 2014 Golden Globes with a gown by Gucci

Simply chic

Simple and never dull. Sexy without crossing the line. This cream-colored dress with a plunging V neckline and straight skirt with an opening by Gucci made the performer look flawless. The clean silhouette with bright embroideries made her a red carpet stand out at the 2014 Golden Globes red carpet.

Margot Robbie with brown hair at the 2014 Met Gala
Margot Robbie with brown hair at the 2014 Met Gala

Experimental era

After dyeing her hair brown to film Z for Zachariah, she decided the try the look in real life, wearing it with an equally experimental outfit by Prada to attend the 2014 Met Gala, which inaugurated the Charles James: Beyond Fashion exhibition.

Margot Robbie with a golden dress by Tom Ford at the 2016 Oscar ceremony
Margot Robbie with a golden dress by Tom Ford at the 2016 Oscar ceremony

Sexy and sophisticated

Only Tom Ford could provide a design that mixes both sensuality and sophistication in equal parts. For the 2016 Oscar ceremony, Margot wore this tight and low cut golden snake skin dress that made her look like a precious statuette herself.

Margot Robbie with a dress by Miu Miu for The Legend of Tarzan premiere
Margot Robbie with a dress by Miu Miu for The Legend of Tarzan premiere

Soft elegance

July 2016: for the European premiere of The Legend of Tarzan, in which she plays Jane, Margot wore a flattering dress with a mid-center opening by Miu Miu, made with ribbons embroidered in paillettes with art deco motifs, completed with a curly hairstyle that added some lightness to her gorgeous look.

Margot Robbie with a unicorn dress by Alexander McQueen
Margot Robbie with a unicorn dress by Alexander McQueen

A magic look

For the Suicide Squad world premiere in August 2016, she wore this stunning design by Alexander McQueen in black that featured a large golden unicorn embroidered on paillettes in the middle of the dress, perhaps a wink to her famous character Harley Quinn's mi-parti-inspired dress.

Margot Robbie with a prairie dress by Brock Collection
Margot Robbie with a prairie dress by Brock Collection

Romance on the prairie

Adding a more romantic twist to her look contrasted with a modern hairstyle, Margot Robbie opted for a prairie dress by Brock Collection to attend the Goodbye Christopher Robin world premiere in September 2017.

Margot Robbie at the 2018 Golden Globes with a gown by Gucci
Margot Robbie at the 2018 Golden Globes with a gown by Gucci

Black glamour

For the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, Margot chose Gucci again, this time with a black dress with pointed shoulders and a large silver embroidery on the skirt and sleeves, two blunt details that couldn't compete against the vertiginous neckline.

Margot Robbie with a sequin dress by Louis Vuitton
Margot Robbie with a sequin dress by Louis Vuitton

Shiny and inspired by geometry

Straight skirt, round neck and simple sleeves created the frame of a stunning dress embroidered with sequins forming thick asymmetric stripes, a design by Louis Vuitton that perfectly fit the I, Tonya protagonist like a satin glove while promoting the movie in February 2018.

Margot Robbie at the 2018 Oscar with a white dress by Chanel
Margot Robbie at the 2018 Oscar with a white dress by Chanel

Haute couture sculpture

As a Chanel ambassador, Margot Robbie wore this white column gown touched at the neckline with pendants that wrapped her arms in a simple and impeccable detail. She looked stunning in the sculptural look during the 2018 Oscar Awards ceremony.

Margot Robbie wears a dress by Rodarte at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere
Margot Robbie wears a dress by Rodarte at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere

Roses for the queen

Romantic, elegant and with a touch of extravagance, this was the outfit that the interpreter of Queen Elizabeth I wore at the end of 2018 during the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in London. Margot chose this dress from Rodarte's spring 2019 collection, a vibrant polka dot design with the waist accentuated by red rose appliqués.

Margot Robbie at the 2019 Bafta 2019 with a dress by Chanel
Margot Robbie at the 2019 Bafta 2019 with a dress by Chanel

Queen of red carpets

As a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots, Robbie attended the 2019 Bafta Awards ceremony looking like a queen from another era. The shoulders accentuated by armed tulle and the profusely embroidered body of pailletes in this Chanel design made her shine bright like a diamond that particular evening.

Margot Robbie with an olive green maxi-dress by Jacquemus
Margot Robbie with an olive green maxi-dress by Jacquemus

A lighter style

2019 seems to be a year in which Margot has wanted to relax her self-imposed dress code. During the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood promotion, where she plays Sharon Tate, we've seen her using more colors, expanding the range of designers she chooses to work with and also wearing lighter styles. A sample is this olive maxi dress by Jacquemus that she sported for the film premiere in Berlin, with which she looked fresh, serene and ready to tackle yet another role.

 

As a producer and actress, there is still much to expect from the golden-haired beauty. We look forward to future red carpet fashion!

