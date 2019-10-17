View 9 pics | Fashion

See every look Kate Middleton wore during the royal tour Pakistan 

See every look Kate Middleton wore during the royal tour Pakistan 
See every look Kate Middleton wore during the royal tour Pakistan 

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

During their royal tour of Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge brought a heavy dose of fashion inspiration with a slew of glam, colorful and traditional outfits. Since day one of their tour, Kate Middleton dressed to impress with multiple pieces from one of her favorite designers, Catherine Walker, as well as Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. The 37-year-old royal slipped in everything from traditional sherwani kameez in bold and vivid hues to a sparkly emerald gown to several fall-ready outfits. 

Keeping her chic and elegant style on full display, Prince William’s wife embraced the South Asian country’s culture with beautiful pieces akin to Pakistani people. 

Scroll through the gallery to see every look Kate donned during their five-day tour in Pakistan.

 

Beau-teal-ful​

The Duchess touched down at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan, looking lovely in an aquamarine tunic with matching trousers ensemble by Catherine Walker. The sleek and elegant design featuresd a subtle ombre effect beginning with a light teal hue at the shoulders and deepening at the bottom.

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

Radiant in Green

Kate brightened the day when she slipped into a vivid green tunic, also by Catherine Walker, for a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister. The brunette beauty paired the bold number with classic white trousers by Khan and a printed scarf by Satrangi.

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

Impeccable style​

Catherine exuded monochrome style in a pristine white ensemble made up of an embroidered shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheen Khan. She accessorized with a neutral clutch and matching heels.

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

The switch up​

The mother-of-three opted for head-to-toe white when she switched her nude heels for comfy white sneakers to play cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. 

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

Glittering in green

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a head-turning style moment for a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner. Kate was a vision in a sparkly number by Jenny Packham, meanwhile William “stole the show” in a traditional sherwani by Pakistani designer Nauman Arfeen.

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

Into the blue 

Kate visited the Islamabad Model College for girls wearing an electrifying blue shalwar kameez by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. The royal kept all eyes on her outfit by teaming it with essential nude-colored flats.

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

Fall uniform​

Take note of this look as you’ll want to copy it for fall! For a visit to the Hindu Kush mountain range, Kate merged a black button-up, a brown midi skirt and a tailored leather vest by Really Wild for a fall-ready #OOTD. She made her look outdoor appropriate by teaming it with trusty suede boots, also from Really Wild.

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

Embracing the culture 

The royal couple was presented with colorful traditional Chitrali hats and scarves during their visit to Chitral.

Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan
Kate Middleton's outfits during royal tour of Pakistan

​Traditional Attire 

The Duchess donned a stunning shalwar kameez with a matching headscarf by Maheen Khan to visit the Badshahi Mosque. 

