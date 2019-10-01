View 9 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

Fall fashion trend: snakeskin handbags are a must for this season

...
Fall fashion trend: snakeskin handbags are a must for this season
You're reading

Fall fashion trend: snakeskin handbags are a must for this season

1/9
Selena Gomez shares adorable throwback photo and possibly new song lyrics
Next

Selena Gomez shares adorable throwback photo and possibly new song lyrics
snakeskin look Tommy Hilfiger runway fall winter
© Getty Images

snakeskin look Tommy Hilfiger runway fall winter

One trend that never goes out of style is animal print. And this fall/winter season, it’s shaping up to be the number one trend on and off the runways. Snakeskin rules the urban jungle and is the perfect accessory for street styles, adding a pop of exotic and elegant color to any outfit.

Not only is the snakeskin pattern extremely compatible with snakeskin outfits, these handbags also perfectly match neutral and everyday looks.

Keep scrolling to see which snakeskin handbags we’ll be wearing this season!

 

Sophisticated

Alternating between synthetic and real skins, several of the most famous designers presented collections where snake print was the highlight of their designs. Take Tommy Hilfiger, who debuted a striking monochromatic look that exuded glamour.

Snakeskin handbag by aldo
© Aldo

Snakeskin handbag by aldo

Textures

Another luxe layer to these handbags is their texture that mimics real snake skin. If you want to ease your way into the trend, opt for the Umoani model by Aldo ($55). The crossbody bag features multiple interior pockets to carry your everyday essentials.

Bag bucket snakeskin H&M
© Getty Images

Bag bucket snakeskin H&M

Faux leather

These handbags are made of different types of leather and stand out for their grainy effect. The Small Bucket Bag by H&M ($19.99) is perfect for the fall season, especially with its colorful pattern that pairs with the ideal autumn outfit: jeans, oversized sweater and ankle boots.

look Rejina Pyo snakeskin handbag runway fall winter
© Getty Images

look Rejina Pyo snakeskin handbag runway fall winter

The highest contrast

One way to rock a snakeskin handbag like a pro is to pair it with a different pattern. The Rejina Pyo catwalk illustrated this perfectly, where both snake print and the patterned outfit were accentuated.

RELATED: Fashion Week around the world: the best celebrity looks we've seen so far

Satchel snakeskin Shein
© Getty Images

Satchel snakeskin Shein

A pop of color

For those who love to add color wherever you can, choose the Snakeskin Print Chain Bag by Shein ($15). It’s small, elegant and a must for a night out on the town.

Handbag snakeskin color block Coach
© Getty Images

Handbag snakeskin color block Coach

It’s all in the details

Get yourself a snakeskin bag that includes small details like handles, unique shapes and metallic touches. The Tabby Snakeskin Colorblock Shoulder Bag by Coach ($495 at Dillards) is a go-to for its rectangular shape, short handles, and metallic accents.

look Kate Spade bag snakeskin runway fall winter
© Getty Images

look Kate Spade bag snakeskin runway fall winter

80s revival

Inspired by the "more is more” mantra that ruled the 80s, Kate Spade and other creators revisited these years by pairing and mixing a variety of prints together. In New York runways, these wild looks that mixed up to three prints were the most impressive.

 

bag flap snakeskin color Allsaints
© Getty Images

bag flap snakeskin color Allsaints

Trendy designs

Anyone who wants to really impress with their snakeskin accessories, opt for the Silver Mini flap Bag by Allsaints (Revolve, $198). You can carry this envelope-shaped mini bag as a cross-body or you can remove the chain and use it as a clutch. The bag also features a magnetic button closure, so all your belongings will be safe from falling!

bag snakeskin color
© Getty Images

bag snakeskin color

Retro vibes

Animal prints are a mix of safari and retro vibes. And no bag perfects this pairing like the Myria Top Micro Top Handle Bag by Nico Giani (Shopbop, $345). The vibrant scarlet handbag features hawksbill handles for the ultimate snakeskin effect.

RELATED: Size matters! The accesory that will rule this fall-winter season

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries