View 9 pics | Fashion

How to wear white pants in fall and winter: A street style guide

...
How to wear white pants in fall and winter: A street style guide
You're reading

How to wear white pants in fall and winter: A street style guide

1/9
Eva Mendes reveals she gets her hair cut at Supercuts
Next

Eva Mendes reveals she gets her hair cut at Supercuts
Brittany Xavier white pants
© Getty Images

Brittany Xavier white pants

Wearing white pants in the fall and winter? It's a trend featured on the Fashion Week runways and has quickly gained popularity thanks to being embraced by the world's biggest fashion influencers and street style gurus. Yes, summer's white trousers and jeans have taken center stage as the base for winning ensembles just as the colder weather sets in.

 

By mixing textures, patterns and accessories, creating a style based around white pants is a cinch. So take note and discover a summer classic that you can give new life to during the rest of the year.

 

Everyday neutrals

Brittany Xavier shows a great way of wearing white pants – wearing a simple white tee or blouse to match and topping the combo off with a khaki blazer. The cut is important as well, so the more relaxed, the better.

 

VIDEO: We go inside Brittany Xavier's closet with the style influencer

Camila Coelho white pants
© @camilacoelho

Camila Coelho white pants

Subtle complexity

Another tip is to include elements, all in the same neutral color palette, that add more depth to your outfit. Camila Coelho teamed her high-waisted pants with a beige batwing sleeve sweater, dark brown belt and on trend animal print bag.

 

RELATED: Animal print coats you'll want to wear this season

Leonie Hanne white pants
© @leoniehanne

Leonie Hanne white pants

Monochrome contrast

Let's just say it's style in black and white! Leonie Hanne kept it simple, pairing her stylish wide-legged white trousers with a dark jacket, setting off her waist with a contrasting white belt. 

 

RELATED: 3 ways to rock blazers and jackets for fall

Caroline Daur white pants
© Getty Images

Caroline Daur white pants

The robe coat

Fashion blogger Caroline Daur used the head-to-toe strategy, with very chic cream-colored color block. High-waisted loose fit pleated pants are teamed with high heels, a wrap coat and top handle bag.

 

RELATED: Meghan Markle's collection of top handle handbags

Xenia Adonts wears white pants and purple booties
© Getty Images

Xenia Adonts wears white pants and purple booties

Statement accessories

We love the high-rise fit of the pants worn by blogger Xenia Adonts, whose stylish wardrobe basic is only further enhanced by her accessories, a wide-brimmed hat, purse with silver chain details and purple booties, and that very cool graphic knit top. 

Olivia Palermo white pants
© Getty Images

Olivia Palermo white pants

City chic

Fashionista Olivia Palermo's full look was in complete harmony, in various tones of white and cream. While the tailored blazer and gold clutch say luxe in the city, the cropped white trouser worn with crisp white sneakers keeps the outfit cool and casual for the perfect high-low vibe.

 

RELATED: Royals wearing white sneakers (yes, sneakers!)

Tamara Kalinic white pants
© Getty Images

Tamara Kalinic white pants

Suits you!

Tamara Kalinic chose a white suit with tapered ants and an oversized blazer, but instead of sticking with a fully white look, she opted to contrast with black accessories. Along with dark shoes and belt, she added a black purse, too. 

Anne-Laure Mais white pants
© Getty Images

Anne-Laure Mais white pants

Autumn plaid

For Parisian Anne-Laure Mais, the face behind the fashion blog Adenorah, these white boot cut trousers are best accompanied with a bold shade. A statement sleeved blouse in a fun gingham gives her boot cuts a boost, along with that fuchsia bag. 

Doina Ciobanu white pants
© Getty Images

Doina Ciobanu white pants

Luxury leather

London fashion blogger-turned-mode Doina Ciobanu, also goes for the black and white combo, but this time gives it an edge with leather lace-up military boots and a crocodile motif bag.  

And there you have it, nine ways to add a summer classic to your fall wardrobe, a sure bet for stylish versatility and comfort. Are you ready to try the white pants trend?

 

KEEP READING: Organza is the prettiest princess trend to try this season – here's how to wear it!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries