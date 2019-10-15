View 10 pics | Fashion
Patchwork is sew cool! The best mix-n-match looks from the runway

Matty Boven patchwork
© Getty Images

Matty Boven patchwork

The maximalist look is taking off in earnest this season, its characteristic excessiveness coming to a head with patchwork. No signs predicted its return to fashion, but these designs, created with a combination of different swathes of fabric, were seen on the biggest runways during New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Week. It's clear that patchwork is ne of the most original, fresh, and colorful fashion trends of the fall/winter season.

 

Even though these dresses, skirts, coats, and accessories retain that particular old-school feel, it also includes modern pieces created for those who want to stand out from the crowd. 

 

A dash of punk

Who said fashion has rules? Alternating between checks and florals, Matty Bovan created his own fashion philosophy, mixingfabrics such as wool, denim and raw cotton, while leaving asymmetrical edges unhemmed.

Edwin Robe from House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve
© Revolve

Edwin Robe from House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve

Retro chic

The Edwin Robe from House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve ($119) is not only versatile, but it is a great piece to anchor an classic yet trendy look. The mix of patterns and the subtle shine of this duster perfectly stand out against the base of ripped jeans and a simple white t-shirt. 

Gucci patchwork and plaid
© Getty Images

Gucci patchwork and plaid

Playing with volume

Gucci is one legendary fashion house that showcases the most exquisite needlework. It gives a twist on the usual geometric pattern, contrasting with plaid and adding volume to the sleeves and bodices of the garments we loved at their last fashion show.

Coach 1941 patchwork
© Getty Images

Coach 1941 patchwork

Layering

Thanks to its bold visual impact, patchwork is definitely a trend that will not go unnoticed. Perhaps the most sophisticated way to wear it was shown by Coach 1941, with a series of coats that, when over mini dresses, create a perfect fall look.

 

Victor & Rolf patchwork haute couture
© Getty Images

Victor & Rolf patchwork haute couture

Haute Couture

Patchwork was the protagonist on haute couture runways such as that of Viktor & Rolf. These stunning, vividly complex and hypnotic designs show that this technique is as glamorous as it is imaginative.

Fringed patchwork wool-blend sweater from MSGM
© Net-a-Porter

Fringed patchwork wool-blend sweater from MSGM

More is more

A fan of contrasts? Then this fringed patchwork wool-blend sweater from MSGM will be your new favorite. Slightly oversized it will wrap you in warmth like a quilt – the original inspiration for this trend (Net-a-Porter, $360).

Jonathan Cohen patchwork
© Getty Images

Jonathan Cohen patchwork

Mix and match

Patchwork can be made up of monochrome or colorful patches, like those used by Jonathan Cohen in his collection. From stripes and floral designs to abstract patterns, this designer has combined them all with flair.

Patchwork print dress from Mango
© Mango

Patchwork print dress from Mango

Earthy vibe

One of the essential pieces for this season (which you can wear with leggings and tall boots or with jeans) is tunic like the Patchwork print dress from Mango ($119) in classic seasonal colors.

Denise patchwork printed silk-twill wide-leg pant de Tory Burch
© Net-a-Porter

Denise patchwork printed silk-twill wide-leg pant de Tory Burch

That '70s show

The Denise patchwork printed silk-twill wide-leg pant from Tory Burch, with a wide silhouette that invokes the spirit of the 1970s and will give you an impeccable look for the office or even the weekend (Net-a-Porter, $160).

Sabrina Strapless Floral Patchwork Dress de Cinq a Sept
© Neiman Marcus

Sabrina Strapless Floral Patchwork Dress de Cinq a Sept

Pretty and chic

From the runway straight to your closet! If you are looking for a sophisticated dress that exudes style, the Sabrina Strapless Floral Patchwork Dress from Cinq à Sept is ideal, thanks to its bias-cut silk pieces and strapless neckline (Neiman Marcus, $389).

 

So know you know the perfect trend for fall and winter – patchwork is back and more versatile than ever!

 

