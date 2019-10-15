View 9 pics | Fashion
Top LBD dress styles rocked by Angelina Jolie

Top LBD dress styles rocked by Angelina Jolie
Top LBD dress styles rocked by Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Black is an intense, enigmatic and sophisticated color — one that actress Angelina Jolie has turned it into her very own fashion identity stamp. She has been seen in a myriad of beautiful shapes and styles, but nothing is more "Angie" then when she dons a black gown on the red carpet. Whehter it is short and simple, a midi with a low cut or posseses an optical illusion: she always captivates us. We've gathered some of her best looks below!

RELATED: Classic, elegant, and sexy: three dresses inspired by Angelina Jolie's style

 

Haltered beauty

After seeing Angelina at the Mr. And Mrs. Smith world premiere, few would dare claim that she wasn't radiant. The leather design by Versace had a mermaid cut and expertly highlighted her curves.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Couture dreams

Designed by Atelier Versace, this velvet dress with a structured bodice that showed the perfect amount of leg will forever go down in fashion history.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

The LBD

The iconic sihollutte designed by Coco Chanel, is the perfect go-to for any event. Angelina Jolie sported this mini-dress with a jewel neck and minimalist lines by Saint Laurent which she paired with a black pumps and silver jewels.

Angelina Jolie black dresses Versace Maleficent
Angelina Jolie black dresses Versace Maleficent

Villianous glam

Black dresses are the epitome of elegance. This piece made in lamé with voluminous double skirt and exquisite drapes by Versace is a prime example of that.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

A vintage vibes

For the 2018 Golden Globes, the activist and philanthropist arrived with her son Pax wearing a spectacular design by Saint Laurent. She evoked Old Hollywood with this cape dress with a straight neckline and transparent oversized sleeves with feathered accents.

Angelina Jolie black dress Valentino 2018
Angelina Jolie black dress Valentino 2018

Feminine style

This romantic lace and tulle piece by Valentino worne to the 2018 National Board of Review Awards stands out for its Greek silhouette.

Angelina Jolie dress Bafta 2018 Ralph and Russo
Angelina Jolie dress Bafta 2018 Ralph and Russo

Textures and necklines

Magnificent is the only word that can be used to described how Angelina looked in this Ralph & Russo gown.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

One-shoulder style

For her debut as one of the newer members of the Marvel universe, she wore a dark midi design with trendy asymmetrical neckline and peek-a-boo detail by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. 

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Lady in black

Showing off her demeanor and shape, the fashionista wore this number to the D23 Expo in Disney, where she opted for a black dress with a false neckline, transparent sleeves and an opening in the skirt by Versace.

 

Dresses, especially black ones, are a timeless ally for women who want to look fashionable and radiate a powerful aura. Take a page from Angelina Jolie's book in terms of the different ways you can pull off a classic look like hers!

