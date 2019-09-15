View 10 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

Fall fashion trends: Eva Longoria shows us that green jumpsuits are in this season

Fall fashion trends: Eva Longoria shows us that green jumpsuits are in this season
Fall fashion trends: Eva Longoria shows us that green jumpsuits are in this season

Eva Longoria with a green jumpsuit by Agent Provocateur
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria with a green jumpsuit by Agent Provocateur

Hi, hello, hola! Are you already thinking about how you’re going to revamp your closet for the fall season, please look no further because HOLA! USA has got the answer: Green. This season, green is the color to wear for the rest of the year. You can opt for light or darker shades of the color to suit your fashion needs.

Many fashion houses have introduced gorgeous green designs for the upcoming season, but no one has quite convinced us of the trend like Latina Powerhouse Eva Longoria. Recently, the actress has donned beautiful green jumpsuit designs while attending events and promoting her projects.

Keep scrolling to see how you too can wear a green jumpsuit this fall season.

 

Emerald dreams

The first one is the emerald green Jasper Jumpsuit by Agent Provocateur that features a deep V-neckline and a row of silk-covered buttons. 

Jumpsuit by Vila
© iClothing

Jumpsuit by Vila

It's all about the accessories

The Adena jumpsuit by Vila has long sleeves, side pockets, a wide leg cut and a delicate belt made of the same fabric with metallic buckle. iClothing ($14.46).

Jumpsuit by Norma Kamali
© Revolve

Jumpsuit by Norma Kamali

Casual and chic

This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit by Norma Kamali is made of a super comfortable elastic fabric. It has a high waist and a cloth belt with a ring. Revolve ($165).

Jumpsuit by Missy Empire
© Missy Empire

Jumpsuit by Missy Empire

Ruffles, please!

The Noemie design features one shoulder and is adorned with a double row of ruffles, both in the front and in the back. Missy Empire ($26.62).

 

Jumpsuit by Other Stories
© Other Stories

Jumpsuit by Other Stories

A ribbon around the waist

Or bet on a model like this: sleeveless, with inclined front pockets, front buttons, and scalloped trim. Other Stories ($129).

Eva Longoria wearing a strapless jumpsuit
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria wearing a strapless jumpsuit

Dark hues

Eva is a fan of the strapless design. This dark green jumpsuit includes a heart-shaped top and is accesorized with a simple metallic belt. 

Jumpsuit by Vila
©  iClothing

Jumpsuit by Vila

Heart-shaped top

Similar to Eva's jumpsuit, the Lyca design by Vila is strapless and features a belt made of the same fabric with a metalic ring. iClothing ($20.02).

Jumpsuit by Asos
© Asos

Jumpsuit by Asos

Lace details

This ASOS jumpsuit is a dream come true with cut out details, long sleeves and lace all over the top. Asos ($78).

 

Jumpsuit by Lulu´s
© Lulu´s

Jumpsuit by Lulu´s

Notched neckline 

The Power Pose Dark Green has a notched neckline, long sleeves, high waist, tapered pants, and diagonal pockets. Lulu's ($77).

Jumpsuit by Zara
© Zara

Jumpsuit by Zara

Tied around the boots

This bottle green jumpsuit has a V-neck, front pockets, and a hem that can be tied with laces. Zara ($69.90). 

