View 3 pics | Back to story

JLo is the most relatable with this smart style hack for fall weather

...
JLo is the most relatable with this smart style hack for fall weather
You're reading

JLo is the most relatable with this smart style hack for fall weather

1/3
Pump up the volume in your wardrobe with 1980s-inspired dresses
Next

Pump up the volume in your wardrobe with 1980s-inspired dresses
JLo and Owen Wilson
© GC Images

JLo and Owen Wilson

Fashion choices can be tricky at the beginning of fall. Deciding what ensemble best blends into the confetti-colored leaf pallette of the season and yet also accommodates the unpredictable windy weather is a tough challenge. Thankfully, we have fashion icons like Jennifer Lopez to look up to. The 50-year-old superstar may have just accidentally inspired an incredible method for hacking the random fall freeze and we are so here for it.

jlo fashion
© GC Images

jlo fashion

Jennifer was hard at work filming her new movie Marry Me when it happened. The actress and her co-star Owen Wilson were shooting a scene on the streets of Brooklyn, NY in what seemed to be the late and chilly hours of Friday, October 11. Looking as chic as ever, the triple threat donned an edgy wardrobe which consisted of a cream blouse, long black coat with crimson accents and tiny leather shorts. Although the latter looked sizzlin’ on Jenny, they were no doubt unfriendly to the brisk evening. Never fear, JLo had a solution!

Jennifer Lopez style hacks
© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez style hacks

It appears between takes and even while filming some closeup shots, the mom-of-two smartly covered up her bare legs with a cozy pair of sweatpants. Yes, even the international A-lister has her favorite pair of sweats. Very much in the vein of Jennifer's disposition, the gray bottoms promoted a message of peace and love.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries