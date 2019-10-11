Eva Longoria steals the show in star-studded amfAR Gala in LA

View 9 pics | Fashion

...
Amfar Gala red carpet looks
The annual amfAR gala in Los Angeles brought together a slew of A-listers – including Eva LongoriaChristina AguileraGwyneth Paltrow and many more! The yearly event which benefits the Foundation for Aids Research enabled the perfect excuse to dress up, and celebs didn’t hold back. Although stars dressed to impress for the glamorous occasion, we’re convinced that Eva Longoria stole the show with the help of her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman. The 44-year-old actress-producer slipped into a bold marigold number giving way for an abundance of compliments. 

On the beauty front, Eva was glammed up for the event with smokey eye makeup and subtle nude-colored lips. Her hair was kept up in a sleek chignon. As for jewelry, the Grand Hotel producer rocked sparkly bangles and simple stud earrings. 

Scroll through the gallery to see what more of the evening’s attendees wore!

 

Eva Longoria in Marigold 

Eva stunned in a gorgeous marigold number featuring a plunging keyhole neckline and sexy side cutouts. 

Pauline Ducruet in royal blue

The Monaco royal opted for a simple yet elegant dress adorned with contrast buttons and daring thigh-high slit. 

Gwyneth Paltrow gave summer vibes 

The actress-turned-Goop-founder threw the no white post-Labor Day rule out the window and rocked a long gown with short cap sleeves and a tropical red print.

Christina Aguilera in tulle

Christina took her amfAR look next level with a voluminous tulle overcoat and graphic sparkly trousers. She kept her shoes subtle with classic pumps.

Cara Santana rocked plumage 

Cara evoked ballerina vibes in a ladylike feathered dress with a voluminous skirt and strappy gold sandals.

Lea Michele in baroque​

The Glee alum brought a modern twist to 18th-century style in a gorgeous baroque printed gown.

Rumer Willis back in black 

Rumer Willis was the epitome of cool in a sleek black suit sans a top and bronze chainmail choker necklace.  

Camila Aguiar in LBD

Camila left little to the imagination in a sexy sheer striped number teamed with strappy heels. 

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn

The young couple arrived dressed to the nines for the gala. Paris stunned in a rosy satin gown, meanwhile, her boyfriend exuded edginess in an all-black get-up.

