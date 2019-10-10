View 11 pics | Fashion

Allow Salma Hayek to demonstrate how true '90s fashion is done

Allow Salma Hayek to demonstrate how true ‘90s fashion is done
Allow Salma Hayek to demonstrate how true ‘90s fashion is done

Salma Hayek fashion in the 90s
Salma Hayek’s style evolution has come a long way. Since expanding her career into the US in the ‘90s, the Mexican actress has turned heads with a number of unforgettable looks. And because we love a nice walk through fashion’s memory lane, we’re throwing it back to the ‘90s with a look at Salma Hayek’s chic and sexy style choices from the groovy decade. 

The Mexican actress has never shied away from wearing slinky satin dresses, mini skirts and other sexy silhouettes, while always remaining classy. With the resurgence of ‘90s fashion, it’s nice to take a look at the archives and see how celebrities did the OG trends most of us can’t get enough of these days. From the cutesy mini bags to the open cardigans and more, scroll through the gallery to see how to emulate ‘90s fashion a la Salma Hayek!

 

Pretty in Purple

Salma’s curvaceous body looked stunning in this purple little number. We love how she teamed it with strappy silver heels and the cutest beaded mini bag.

RELATED: Top dining experience with Salma Hayek - be her dinner guest!

Lady in red

The brunette beauty was a vision in this strapless crimson gown. Salma stayed on theme by matching her glossy lips to her dress.   

MORE: Salma Hayek pays emotional tribute to late singer José José

Flower Power

Whoa! The Mexican actress flaunted her tiny waist and flat stomach in this sexy get-up. Her wrap halter top left little to the imagination, but she perfectly balanced her look with a floral printed maxi. 

MORE: Salma Hayek's secret passion helps her recharge her spirit

Bride vibes

Salma evoked bridal vibes way before her actual wedding day in this spaghetti-strapped satin gown. The drapey hem might be a nice touch to today’s slip dress trend. 

Mad Hatter

It doesn’t get more ‘90s than a floral embroidered slip dress and a matching hat. 

Mexico’s finest

How great is this picture? Salma and Luis Miguel posed for an epic photo opp in which she looks like a total princess in this shimmery white gown and a sparkly tiara. It's truly the height of nineties fashion!

RELATED: Just like the rest of us! The funny thing Salma Hayek did to fit in

Butterfly Gang

The Frida star stepped out wearing a strapless dress with the ultimate 90s accessory: faux butterfly tattoos. It should be noted her bag would definitely be coveted today.

Ice, ice baby

This icy blue get-up looks gorge on the Beatriz at Dinner star, and all we can think about is: where can we find that top?!?

‘90s, baby

Daria, is that you? Everything about this look screams the 'throwback!' From the subtle hair flip and the satin shoulder bag to the groovy print of her dress and boots, Salma is a true ‘90s girl.

More is more

Crimped hair is iconic of the ‘90s, and here Salma went for the dramatic effect by pairing it with bold glossy lips and exaggerated eyelashes. As for her look, it looks like she was way ahead of the tiny bag trend. Sorry, Jacquemus!

Sexy LBD

The brunette beauty turned heads in this dangerously sexy silhouette. There’s no question Salma wears this sexy LBD to perfection!

