From country to high-fashion: see Taylor Swift's style over the years

Taylor Swift with an asymmetrical dress and cowboy boots
Taylor Swift has garnered a lot of musical success over the years, becoming one of the few musicians under the age of 30 to go on to and gross the most money year-to-year, according to Forbes Magazine. Her musical success has led the singer, who was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, to win over fans across the world. Over the years, her influence has shifted from a purely musical one and evolved to one that encompasses her style as well.

When not rocking a red carpet, she dons ultra feminine outfits which incorporate lots of bright colors, statement pieces, and sky-high heels. With her album Lover, she continues to inspire her fans with her modern and unique vision of fashion. Check out her best moments below.

 

Country style

In 2006, Taylor released her first studio album showcasing songs she had written during her first year of high school — making her household name in country-pop. The theme of her music in this album also help shaped her style. Nothing showcased this more than her outfit for her very first Country Music Awards, where she wore her cowboy boots with a flowy and floral dress.

Taylor Swift with a white tulle dress embroidered with silver sequins
Tulle on the red carpets

In 2007, Taylor also preferred short tulle dresses with wide skirts, like this one, that she wore to the CMT Music Awards. The simple style was embroidered with bright sequins.

Taylor Swift with a silver sequin maxi-dress
An essential classic

At the 2008, CMA Awards she chose a silver dress with a small train that brought some serious shine to the red carpet.

Taylor Swift with a black dress by Naeem Khan
A totally black look

At the Hannah Montana: The Movie premiere in 2009, she chose knee length dress by Naeem Khan with a sweetheart neckline and the Bow T Dorcet by Louboutin.

Taylor Swift with a beaded mini-dress by Collette Dinnigan
Smart and metallic finish

At the 2010 American Music Awards, Taylor rocked a mini-dress with straps by Collette Dinnigan, combined with the gunmetal colored sandals with mesh trim and studs by Jimmy Choo.

Taylor Swift with a long sequin dress
Golden goddess

At the 2011 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor dazzled with a piece from Elie Saab's Spring collection that year: gold strapless dress and with rows of paillettes from start to finish.

Taylor Swift with a white blazer and trousers suit
Suited up

Taylor doesn't underestimate the total #bossbabe power of a smart pants suit. She rocked this white number by J. Mendel to the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift with a black long dress with deep neckline
Retro glam

Taylor loves to go retro, and for the MTV Video Music Awards wore a black dress with a deep neckline and a hairstyle with Old Hollywood vibes.

Taylor Swift with a Greek-style white dress by J. Mendel
Greek goddess

This was Taylor's look for the 2013 Grammys, and she looked like a Grecian goddess in this pleated dress by J. Mendel.

Taylor Swift with a golden mini-dress
All in one

In this look, which the singer wore to the 2013 American Music Awards, she mixed some of her favorites: glitter, cut-outs and a mini-skirt. She combined this strapless design with the Madison Strappy Sandals by Jimmy Choo.

Taylor Swift with a white and black midi dress
Classic color pairing

Taylor proved her love for red lips in 2014, a style that has become her hallmark. Her lipstick was the perfect touch of color for this black and white dress she chose for the Billboard Women in Music event.

Taylor Swift with a blue silk dress by Elie Saab
Pop of color

Taylor takes advantage of contrasts in tones when she wore this silk halter dress by Elie Saab and the fucsia sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti to the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift wears a white jumpsuit with cut outs by Balmain
Glamour to the fullest

Taylor's sensuality was in full bloom with this white jumpsuit with cut-out details by Balmain that she wore to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. She also rocked the carpet with a textured bob cut and smoky eyes.

Taylor Swift with a crop top and jogger by Ashish
Running style 

At the 2015 VMA red carpet, she also combined a crop top with joggers with sequins and houndstooth print set by Ashish with killer cat-eye makeup.

Taylor Swift with a red top and a fucsia high-waisted long skirt
Color blocking

At the 2016 Grammys, Taylor wore a striking color blocked two piece crop top and an dramatic high-waisted long skirt.

Taylor Swift with a black dress by Alexandre Vauthier
Bond girl style

At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party shewent with a Bond girl-esque look that also inspired Sophie Turner three years later. The deep neckline dress worn be Taylor is from the Spring 2013 collection by Alexandre Vauthier.

Taylor Swift with silver dress and Roman sandals by Louis Vuitton
Radical style

The American songstress changed her look for the Met Gala that same year with a silver dress by Louis Vuitton and knee-length lace-up sandals that she matched with her dark lips and an icy-white mane.

Taylor Swift with a tight print dress
Printed beauty

The singer-songwriter attended the 2016 Annual BMI Pop Awards with a formfitting dress with a multicolored print. She completed her outfit with Le Vian Chocolate Diamond Pave Band.

Taylor Swift with a pale pink dress by Versace
Feminine details

When Taylor attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, she turned to the pastel pink dress with delicate applications by Versace that she combined with the Chain Effect T-Strap Sandals by Casadei.

Taylor Swift with mini-dress and over the knee boots by Balmain
Glow everywhere

Taylor caught all the eyes at the 2018 American Music Awards with a mini-dress from the Spring 2019 Balmain collection and over-the-knee boots.

Taylor Swift wears a mesh dress with an opening for the leg
Sweetheart necklines

She brought the fire once again at the InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after party in a mesh dress that she combined with the 514 sandals by Christian Louboutin.

Taylor Swift with a sequin playsuit by Rosa Bloom
Sequined designs

The performer loves her fair share of sequined outfits like this iridescent Mella cape playsuit by Rosa Bloom that she chose for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. The final touch? Chiara sandals by Sophia Webster.

Taylor Swift with a strapless dress by J. Mendel
Warm colors

For the Time 100 Gala in April, Taylor dared to bare her shoulders uncovered with this pastel dress from J. Mendel's Spring 2019 collection.

Taylor Swift with an outfit by Versace
Structured patterns

At this year's MTV Video Music Awards, she wore maxi-boots by Christian Louboutin with a blazer dress from the Versace Spring 2020 collection. 

How will her style continue to evolve? We only expect more from her inspiring outfits and endless femininity.

