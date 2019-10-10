From country to high-fashion: see Taylor Swift's style over the years

Taylor Swift has garnered a lot of musical success over the years, becoming one of the few musicians under the age of 30 to go on to and gross the most money year-to-year, according to Forbes Magazine. Her musical success has led the singer, who was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, to win over fans across the world. Over the years, her influence has shifted from a purely musical one and evolved to one that encompasses her style as well.
When not rocking a red carpet, she dons ultra feminine outfits which incorporate lots of bright colors, statement pieces, and sky-high heels. With her album Lover, she continues to inspire her fans with her modern and unique vision of fashion. Check out her best moments below.
RELATED: Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner are style twins in the season's hottest print
Country style
In 2006, Taylor released her first studio album showcasing songs she had written during her first year of high school — making her household name in country-pop. The theme of her music in this album also help shaped her style. Nothing showcased this more than her outfit for her very first Country Music Awards, where she wore her cowboy boots with a flowy and floral dress.