Eva Longoria's chic dress will inspire your autumnal wardrobe






Eva Longoria sporting the Rubiyat Backless Twill Dress
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria sporting the Rubiyat Backless Twill Dress

We’re well aware that Eva Longoria is a trendsetter, and this time she caused a frenzy among her followers thanks to a standout detail from one of her looks: the color! For her visit to The Daily Show, hosted by Trevor Noah in New York City, the celeb was wrapped in a spectacular piece from the Spring 2019 collection by Australian designer Toni Matičevski.

 

This Rubiyat Backless Twill Dress ($2,156), tailored in a peach-colored fabric, features an open back, ruffled cap sleeves, side pockets, and an asymmetrical hem. Eva added a leather belt by the same designer to add volume to the skirt -especially at the back- since it originally falls straight.

Eva Longoria at The Daily Show
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria at The Daily Show

Her look made us think about the perfect end-of-summer outfit to welcome fall. It's a dress you can rock with cooler warmer temperatures and its bright and soft color is one of the trendiest hues during the winter season.

 

In case you weren't aware, warm and pastel tones will rule during these months, believe it or not! Following Eva's example, a dress that carries similar details to her look will be the ideal mix between sweet and glam. Care to give it a try?

 

Orange Floral Jacquard Frill Detail Skater Midi Dress by Asos
© Pretty Little Thing

Orange Floral Jacquard Frill Detail Skater Midi Dress by Asos

Asymmetrical sleeves

The Orange Floral Jacquard Frill Detail Skater Midi Dress revolutionizes the traditional one-shoulder silhouette thanks to a cap sleeve on the left side and a drapey sleeve on the right. Moreover, the midi skirt is detailed with a subtle floral print. Pretty Little Thing ($27.90).

Eden Asymmetric Drape Gown by Hellessy
© Shopbop

Eden Asymmetric Drape Gown by Hellessy

More asymmetries

Following the idea of uneven dresses, the Eden Asymmetric Drape Gown by Hellessy features a long sleeve on one of the arms, which leaves the other to be exposed. Shopbop ($495).

 

Chiffon With The Wind Maxi Dress by Akira
© Akira

Chiffon With The Wind Maxi Dress by Akira

Full coverage

If fancy and elegant dresses are your thing, the Chiffon With The Wind Maxi Dress is a glamorous wrap design with balloon sleeves that will make you look like an Old Hollywood star. Akira ($84.90).

Long Embroidered Tulle Dress by Sandro
© Sandro

Long Embroidered Tulle Dress by Sandro

Transparent

Transparencies will be very IN this season, so get ready to turn heads with the Long Embroidered Tulle Dress. The ruffled details around the V-neck make it a standout number. Sandro ($545).

 

Tall Rust Wrap Front Maxi Dress by Missguided
© Missguided

Tall Rust Wrap Front Maxi Dress by Missguided

A touch of sensuality

The Tall Rust Wrap Front Maxi Dress made of satin will achieve the perfect balance between sexy and sophisticated. Its crossover neckline, long sleeves, and drapey skirt make it a top choice for fall. Missguided ($51).

Tarika Metallic Dress de Maria Lucia Hohan
© Shopbop

Tarika Metallic Dress de Maria Lucia Hohan

Laces

The open-back Tarika Metallic Dress stands out for its yoke and asymmetrical lace sleeves. The skirt is staggered but tied at the end. Shopbop ($590).

 

Wrap Front Snake Maxi Dress In Orange by John Zack
© Asos

Wrap Front Snake Maxi Dress In Orange by John Zack

Change of skin

Dare to wear this snake print with the Wrap Front Snake Maxi Dress in orange by John Zack. This sexy style is distinguished by long sleeves and a daring thigh-high slit. Asos ($76).

 

Boast your beauty, as Eva Longoria does, with these feminine dresses in tan hues to add color to the new season.

