Proof Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara is her fashion mini-me
Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara, is showing up to be just as fashionable as her famous mom! Since the beginning of the year, the 14-year-old has channeled Angelina’s ultra-glam, and chic style. Although she’s now old enough to make her own clothing choices, it looks as though Zahara is inspired by her mother’s timeless looks – especially when it comes to red carpet or evening attire. 

Whether she’s been out promoting her new film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil or attending charity galas, the 44-year-old has appeared at events and red carpets accompanied by her children, giving them a chance to shine in the spotlight. While her other daughter’s Shiloh, 13 and Vivienne, nine, are content with fuss-free looks, it’s evident Zahara is all about glitz and feminine silhouettes. 

Scroll through the gallery to see all the times Zahara has taken after Angelina’s stylish ways this year!

 

​Like mother, like daughter

Angelina may be celebrating her new film, but one would think it’s Zahara’s big night. For the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the teen dressed to the nines in a stunning tiered gown featuring a standout neckline, similar to that of her mom’s.

V-neck style

Like Angelina’s simply-chic gown, her teen daughter slipped into a similar long, v-neck style, however, she brought a little drama with a sequined iteration.

Shine effect​

While the Oscar-winning actress brought sparkle to her sleek look with the help of a rhinestone-studded top, Zahara rocked an all-over sequins dress featuring a bold, graphic print.

Back in Black 

Even though Angelina matches with all her children except Knox, nine, Zahara made sure to flaunt her style with a timeless mini dress.

Roaring ‘20s

The Girl Interrupted star and her mini-me wore ‘20s-inspired gowns featuring criss-cross halter necks for a red carpet event in Japan. Angelina was radiant in a silver fringed number, meanwhile Zahara rocked a fab frock with pretty lace detail. Her eldest son Maddox, 18, also took on the opportunity to show off his super sleek style.  

​Dark and lovely! 

Staying true to the  Maleficent theme, Zahara dressed in a black satin gown featuring a wavy, strapless neckline.

