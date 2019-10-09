Proof Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara is her fashion mini-me

View Galleries
-
Angelina Jolie and her godmother take on Parisian elegance with a series of twinning looks
One could say Angelina Jolie’s approach to fashion is very much like Parisians’ – classic, elegant and effortless. It’s no wonder the A-list...
-
Jennifer Lopez melts over her twins' talented musical number
Once more, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins have surprised their parents' fans by showing off their undeniable musical talent. On more...
-
Celebrity Street Style: Paris Fashion Week Edition
-
Angelina Jolie does Paris chic - get her look
-
Serena Williams wears children's clothes so she can twin with daughter Alexis
Move over, Venus - Serena Williams has a new twin! Well, style twin. The tennis champ loves twinning with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian,...