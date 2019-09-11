View 9 pics | Fashion
Organza is the new fall trend – and we love it!

Organza is the new fall trend – and we love it!
Organza is the new fall trend – and we love it!

Black blouse with puffed sleeves

There's no need to search for the perfect texture – it's here! Organza is the perfect option for the upcoming season. This year, runways and designers such as Armani, Balmain, and Alberto Zambelli have decided to bring this fabric closer to the street style, making it the new star for the cooler temps. Give organza a chance this fall and add delicacy, ethereal volume, and sensuality to your outfits – and dress like a fashionista. Scroll through for some of the best options.

 

Black is a basic in any closet. You'll always look good and it is also approved for any season, especially at it's coldest. The Body Blaine by Revolve ($125.00) is one of those fundamental pieces with a special touch that will take your look to the next level. Completley black and with puffed sleeves, this organza body is ideal to welcome the fall.

With a neck bow

Lilac is one of those trendy colors for fall and so are neck bows, so with the organza blouse with tie by Zara ($49.90) you'll be in vogue with one single piece. The cut will give the touch of romanticism and elegance.

With lapels
The Rust organza belted wrap blouse by Missguided ($37.00) is what you're looking for if you're searching for different and original garments. Long-sleeved blouse with a brown tone – another trendy color –with large lapels and adjustable waist and inner lacing, perfect to highlight your silhouette.

Neon green
If transparencies and neon are your thing, the Organza sheer shirt by Ragged Priest that you can find at Asos ($56.00) is just what you need. We dare you to try to trends at once. A collar and lapels. The best part, it comes in striking neon green. We dare you to wear it! 

If you love t-shirts
A printed t-shirt is also an essential garment in any closet for those sportier days or when you want to mix trends. The Organza top with slogan by Maje Paris ($66.00) is a cool option. The best thing is that it'll look great with your jean jacket and your favorite pants if you want to add a little glamour to your look. 

Red
This color has become very popular in the 2019/2020 fall-winter catwalks. Much better if you can wear it with two other trends! The Self Tie Halterneck Organza Top Without Bandeau by Romwe ($11.95) is a sleeveless organza blouse with halter neckline and a perfect neck tie that'll let you show off your shoulders when you take off your blazer.

With animal print
We know that animal print reigns like never before, and if you love to wear it – especially in autumn – the Ganni Printed Organza Top by Shopbop ($250.00) is just the right piece. This blouse with tiger print, bishop sleeves, and a deep V neckline is the perfect option to wear both day and night, just by changing pants and accessories.

White crop top
Today the idea of wearing high-waisted jeans with a crop top is the perfect combination for street style. That's why we present you the White Organza sleeve button detail blouse by Pretty Little Thing ($17.00). It's short and features organza puffed sleeves, ideal to be combined with warmer and thicker pieces.

Casual beige organza blouse by Shein
Sweatshirt style

The Sheer Organza Hoodie Without Cami by Shein ($16.00) is the ideal garment for those who love comfortable and casual styles and look for original pieces, thanks to the delicate and feminine fabric and its glow. Are you ready to add organza to your street style this fall?

