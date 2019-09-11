Organza is the new fall trend – and we love it!

View Galleries
-
Priyanka Chopra wears the perfect lingerie dress - steal her style
-
Emily Blunt: get inspired by her style with these feminine dresses
-
Corsets are back, and here's how you can rock them
-
What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect?
-
Dominican influencer pays homage to his cultural roots with new Converse sneaker
In 2018, Converse teamed up with sneaker aficionado and influencer Ray Polanco Jr. to debut a sneaker inspired by his Dominican Republic roots. And...