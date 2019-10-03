View 11 pics | Fashion

Royally Chic: See every look from Meghan Markle's Tour in Africa

Royally Chic: See every look from Meghan Markle’s Tour in Africa
Royally Chic: See every look from Meghan Markle’s Tour in Africa

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come to the final day of their royal tour of Africa, and something we learned about Meghan Markle’s timeless style is how much she loves utilitarian-chic. On numerous occasions, Prince Harry’s wife stepped out to official engagements donning trench-inspired dresses and belted shirt dresses. Of course, she nailed each and every look by exuding effortless glamour thanks to her light bronzy makeup and long glossy locks (we could go on about how great her hair looked!) 

 

The 38-year-old packed a wardrobe of classic styles and classy day-to-night silhouettes fit for a royal and anyone who has an affinity for basic yet modern shirt dresses. The mom-of-one wore a total of four during her trip! As for shoes, Meghan kept it to a minimum with only the essentials. 

 

Scroll through the gallery to see all of Meghan’s looks including her favorite look for fall.

 

For her first appearance in the royal tour, the former Suits star stepped out in a black and white wrap dress with coordinating espadrille wedges from Castañer. 

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

Meghan later changed into a Veronica Beard shirt dress she first wore in 2018 during her and Harry’s trip to Tonga. Meghan teamed her #OOTD with her espadrille wedges from earlier that day. 

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

For the first time at an official engagement a royal wore a jean jacket! Meghan’s denim classic is from Madewell. The brunette beauty teamed it with black skinny jeans from Mother and theSummer Huaraches by Brother Vellies. 

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

The brunette beauty arrived in Bo Kaap with  her husband clad in the Millie dress by Staud, available for pre-order!

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

The California-native exuded her boho-chic style in a striped maxi dress from Martin Grant. Royal fans might recognize the printed number from her last tour of Australia.

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

The Duchess opted for a blue midi dress featuring cap sleeves and a brushstroke print by Club Monaco to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. 

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

The Duchess arrived at the University of Johannesburg rocking a camel-colored trench-inspired dress from Banana Republic and coordinating pumps. 

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

Archie Harrison’s mom opted for an easy, breezy jumpsuit from Everlane and black Manolo Blahnik pumps for a female entrepreneurs meeting. 

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa.
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa.

Meghan slipped into an olive-colored shirt dress by ethical luxury brand Room 502 when she visited ActionAid in Johannesburg.

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

The stylish momma kept on theme with yet another trench-inspired dress, this time by House of Nonie.

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle fashion during royal tour in Africa

For their final day abroad, Meghan came full circle in a pristine white shirt dress and her go-to heels from Stuart Weitzman.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

