Latinas reign on and off the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Latinas reign on and off the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week
Latinas reign on and off the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

With Paris Fashion Week coming to an end, we’d like to take a moment to spotlight the Latinas that reigned both the street style scene and the catwalks. Everyone from Eva LongoriaSalma Hayek and Camila Cabello to Dominican models Lineisy Montero and Hiandra Martinez have given a reason to love fall dressing during the past week. And even though designers are presenting collections for spring, there were some celebrity street style looks we can definitely get behind right now. 

Check out the gallery for a round up of some of our favorite Latinas representing at PFW.

 

The Descendents star looked pretty in pink in a feathered Giambattista Valli mini dress featuring an oversized satin bow and head-turning style. The 26-year-old nailed her look with a matching handbag and metallic peep-toe heels.

Sofia Carson street style at Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson street style at Paris Fashion Week

Striped Style​

The brunette beauty also caught attention in a striped hypnotic number for Maison Valentino. Sofia teamed her look with a pair of Valentino’s signature studded pumps and added a pop of color with a bold red purse.

Eva Longoria in Balmain at Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria in Balmain at Paris Fashion Week

Eva Longoria

Eva turned heads with a slew of fashionable get-ups while in Paris. The stylish mamá rocked everything from a ribbed cream-colored dress to a black formed-fitting number she styled with a pair of ultra-sleek boots. Then she changed it up to this cool city girl look with a slouchy-pant-blazer situation in full Balmain for the Balmain show.

Eva Longoria at L'Oréal Fashion Show
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria at L'Oréal Fashion Show

Model for a day

Eva channeled her inner model à la JLo as she walked the L’Oréal Paris catwalk alongside Hellen Mirren, Amber Heard, Camilla Cabello and more brand ambassadors. The 44-year-old opted for a full-on black look made up of a turtleneck top, a leather midi skirt and pointed boots by Gianvito Rossi.

Camila Cabello at L'Oréal Fashion Show
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello at L'Oréal Fashion Show

Camila Cabello 

The Senorita singer and fellow L’Oréal ambassador joined Eva on the runway also rocking an all-black look consisting of a power suit which she wore sans a top. Camila might have started a trend by wearing a thin ribbon as a choker.

Camila Cabello street style at Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello street style at Paris Fashion Week

Lady in Red

The Havana singer looked stunning in a short, red number featuring a ruffled v-neckline and sleeves for the Valentino show.  

Salma Hayek at Saint Laurent fashion show
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek at Saint Laurent fashion show

Salma Hayek

The Mexican actress stepped out to the Saint Laurent fashion show looking elegantly glam in head-to-toe black.

Cardi B in Chanel at Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Cardi B in Chanel at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B in Chanel at Paris Fashion Week

The Please Me rapper attended her first Chanel fashion show fully clad in the high-end French label of course. Her outfit consisted of the full tweed houndstooth look modeled by Cara Delevigne for the Fall 2020 show and reportedly set her back $34,000. Yikes!

Daniela Cosio at Etam show during Paris Fashion Week
© @realdanielacosio

Daniela Cosio at Etam show during Paris Fashion Week

Daniela Cosio 

The Mexican bombshell captivated fashion week attendees in a sexy black bodysuit for Etam’s Spring 2020 show.

Lineisy Montero at walking the Isabel Marant fashion show
© Getty Images

Lineisy Montero at walking the Isabel Marant fashion show

Lineisy Montero 

Looking radiant as always, the beautiful Dominicana walked multiple runways this past month for New York and Milan Fashion Week. While in Paris, Lineisy strutted down Christian Dior, Valentino and Isabel Marant.

Hiandra Martinez walks the Giambattista Valli runway show
© Getty Images

Hiandra Martinez walks the Giambattista Valli runway show

Hiandra Martinez

The Dominican model appeared on the Giambattista Valli runway modeling a bold canary yellow maxi dress complete with an over-the-top feathered headpiece.

