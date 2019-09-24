View 10 pics | Fashion
See how Scarlett Johansson wears fall's metallic dress trend

See how Scarlett Johansson wears fall's metallic dress trend
See how Scarlett Johansson wears fall's metallic dress trend

Latinas reign on and off the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week
Latinas reign on and off the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week
Scarlett Johansson fashion metallic dress Rodarte Festival Toronto
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson fashion metallic dress Rodarte Festival Toronto

This season fashion houses are betting on metallic elements as the next must-have trend. Rich metals like gold and silver are taking over with their timeless appeal. This new wave of metallics adds an undeniably glam note. Take a look at Scarlett Johansson who rocks this stunning number by Rodarte. Metallic dresses aren’t only flattering, but they’re also perfect if you’re looking to no go unnoticed. Are you ready to fall for the metallic trend?

A silver star

Scarlett captivated everyone at the premiere of Jojo Rabbit during Toronto Film Festival. The blonde beauty opted for a deep neckline, draped, and subtly ruffled number. She chose to compliment her ensemble with a chain necklace and jeweled sandals

Hansen Gretel metallic dresses fashion runway fall winter 2019
© Getty Images

Hansen Gretel metallic dresses fashion runway fall winter 2019

Metallic runways

This fall-winter season, many brands have opted for metallic looks. To give its collection a bright aura and give midi dresses extra style points, Hansen & Gretel chose to go with a shiny silver fabric as opposed to bronze or white hue.

Weston Dress ALC metallic dresses trends
© Revolve

Weston Dress ALC metallic dresses trends

Minimalist

Scarlett's outfit is impossible to ignore, and you can emulate her style with the Weston Dress by A.L.C. This dazzling midi dress features a smocked waist, a halter neck, and a sleek pleated skirt. You will look radiant!

Silver dress Pretty Little Thing fashion fall winter 2019
© Pretty Little Thing

Silver dress Pretty Little Thing fashion fall winter 2019

Sexy

These types of dresses are known for having an effortlessly sexy approach. To channel the two-time Oscar nominee, you can look to the Silver Hammered Satin Halterneck Maxi Dress by Pretty Little Things ($62). Combine it with shiny accessories, and you'll be more than ready for a glam night out!

metallic dress dior runway fall winter 2019
© Getty Images

metallic dress dior runway fall winter 2019

Powerfully chic

Perhaps the chicest way to evoke luxe dressing is with metallics. That's why Maria Grazia Chiuri used it to add some drama and, of course, whimsical touch to her Dior designs. Fluid, draped silhouettes, and bare shoulders are the maison's way to dazzle.

Metallic dress by Zara straps fashion fall winter 201
© Zara

Metallic dress by Zara straps fashion fall winter 201

Feminine

Allow yourself to be captivated by this trend and wear the Metallic Dress With Straps by Zara ($59.90), which imitates the look of liquid silver. Perfect for a black-tie event, you can pair it with a crystal-embellished mini bag. Finish off your look with a swipe of bold red lipstick.

Metallic dress midi Nasty Gal trends fall winter 2019
© Nasty Gal

Metallic dress midi Nasty Gal trends fall winter 2019

Bright

An iteration like the Quicksilver Metallic Midi Dress by Nasty Gal ($60) might become a favorite for those who prefer relaxed or boho-style looks. In addition to its classic V-neck, its cape overlay adds a flirty touch.

metallic dress Alberta Ferreti runway fall winter 2019
© Getty Images

metallic dress Alberta Ferreti runway fall winter 2019

Dark shine

Within the pieces that best fit the trend are pleated gowns in dark hues that evoke a combination of black and silver. The models seen on the Alberta Ferretti catwalk are a clear example of this.

Metallic dress Andrea Gown Retrofete trend fall winter 2019
© Revolve

Metallic dress Andrea Gown Retrofete trend fall winter 2019

Trendy

The Andrea Gown by Retrofete is bound to make you turn heads. This gunmetal dress merges an asymmetrical bodice with a belted silhouette which helps define the waist in the most refined of ways.

Metallic dress Esme Dress House of Harlow 1960 trends fall winter 2019
© Revolve

Metallic dress Esme Dress House of Harlow 1960 trends fall winter 2019

Elegant

If you are looking for a new essential piece for this fall-winter season, we suggest the Esme Dress by House of Harlow 1960, made with an original holographic textile (Revolve, $328).

Like Scarlett, metallic dresses will have you becoming a trendsetter.

