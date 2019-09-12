View 1 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Recreate Kylie Jenner's retro leather look for less than $200

...
Recreate Kylie Jenner's retro leather look for less than $200
You're reading

Recreate Kylie Jenner's retro leather look for less than $200

1/1
Priyanka Chopra wears the perfect lingerie dress - steal her style
Next

Priyanka Chopra wears the perfect lingerie dress - steal her style
Cropped T-Shirt by Zara
© Zara

Cropped T-Shirt by Zara

In order to give her look a more original twist, the businesswoman chose a simple white fitted T-shirt. The result is a modern and chic outfit that fascinated all her followers.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries