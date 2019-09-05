View 8 pics | Fashion
Priyanka Chopra wears the perfect lingerie dress - steal her style

...
Priyanka Chopra wears the perfect lingerie dress - steal her style
Priyanka Chopra wears the perfect lingerie dress - steal her style

Priyanka Chopra with paisley print lingerie dress
Priyanka Chopra with paisley print lingerie dress

How many times have you asked yourself what to wear during mid-season? For this time of the year when temperatures are neither high nor low and when many find themselves in a fashionista dilemma, Priyanka Chopra has shown that there are very feminine clothes that are both elegant and trendy that can solve this problem. 

 

The actress wore a lingerie-styled dress with patterns and textures that are in trend. If that is not enough, the design features a paisley print, a design of Indian origin -which are the youngest Jonas Brother's wife's roots- in different shades of blue that emphasized her summer tan. 

 

If her outfit inspired you, you can find some options here to wear with a blazer or a biker jacket when the weather gets colder. 

Printed lingerie dress by Pretty Little Thing
Printed lingerie dress by Pretty Little Thing

Maxi version

If Priyanka's dress has caught your attention, then the Stone Paisley Button Detail Maxi Dress by Pretty Little Thing ($18.00) is made for you. It features a similar print and a sexy and classic design. 

Dress with paisley print by Topshop
Dress with paisley print by Topshop

Orange touches

With orange being one of the hot colors this season, the Paisley Belted Slip Dress by TopShop ($85.00) is bang on trend. With the same paisley print and the same lingerie style, this squared-neckline, straight-silhouette midi dress is ideal combined with a denim jacket and white sneakers for your day-to-day. 

Long printed dress by Asos
Long printed dress by Asos

Tighter

This maxi slip dress in paisley print by Misguided, available at Asos ($48.00) features pink shades - very trendy this season - and a sexy cowl neckline to add femininity to the design. 

Paisley print dress by Shonajoy
Paisley print dress by Shonajoy

One shoulder

If you like the idea of an asymmetrical neckline, this design is the business. The Hendrix Paisley One-Shoulder Bias Slip Dress by Shona Joy ($280.00) is a good choice if Priyanka's style stole your fashionista heart. 

Nude sandals by Lulu's
Nude sandals by Lulu's

Nude pink sandals

Priyanka combined her sexy dress with nude sandals with squared hills and two strips. These Marlowe Nude Suede High Heel Sandals by Lulu’s ($31.00) are perfect to complete the look. 

Blue purse by Romwe
Blue purse by Romwe

Royal blue purse

Purses are always a must in an outfit and the one Priyanka chose matches perfectly with the colors of her dress. This Curved Top Satchel Bag by Romwe ($12.95) is the one that you need to re-create the star's look. 

Priyanka Chopra with a lingerie printed dress
Priyanka Chopra with a lingerie printed dress

If you fell in love with Priyanka Chopra's style, make room in your closet for a dress that will make you look trendy during mid-season. Are you ready?

