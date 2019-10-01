Transparency and bows: Priyanka Chopra rocks both like a pro

View Galleries
-
Recreate Kylie Jenner's retro leather look for less than $200
Sometimes keeping up with fashion trends is not that easy, but if you are Kylie Jenner it's just routine. The star doesn't even need to leave...
-
Priyanka Chopra wears the perfect lingerie dress - steal her style
-
Priyanka Chopra's unforgettable hairstyles that'll inspire your next appointment
-
Priyanka Chopra wishes the 'light of her life' Nick Jonas a happy birthday
It doesn’t get any sweeter than Mrs. Jonas. Priyanka Chopra had a very special birthday message for her husband Nick Jonas. “The light of my life....
-
Cut out dresses that are perfect pieces for fall