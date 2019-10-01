View 9 pics | Fashion
Transparency and bows: Priyanka Chopra rocks both like a pro

Transparency and bows: Priyanka Chopra rocks both like a pro
Transparency and bows: Priyanka Chopra rocks both like a pro

Priyanka Chopra impacted with her power suit and transparent blouse in Los Angeles
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra impacted with her power suit and transparent blouse in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra's secret to transforming her looks into true fashion hits is confidence. Once again, the celeb gave proof of this at Beautycon in Los Angeles, where she surprised everyone with the daring combination of a white pant suit by Victoria Beckham and a transparent black blouse with laced neck by Christopher Bu.

Letting the blazer flaps cover her chest in a casual way, the unquestionable sensual touch was achieved by using the top au naturel. If you're looking to recreate this look at home, scroll through to see some of our top picks. 

 

Blumarine, Paul & Joe, and Jean Paul Gautier
© Getty Images

Blumarine, Paul & Joe, and Jean Paul Gautier

Runway inspired! 

Providing innocent vibes, bows and sheer tops took center stage on the Blumarine, Paul & Joe, and Jean Paul Gautier runways, and they became a trend instantly.

Delilah Sheer Top by About Us
© Revolve

Delilah Sheer Top by About Us

Transparencies

Depending on how you wear it, this type of blouse, made with a semi-transparent fabric, can be revealing or not. The Delilah Sheer Top by About Us is ideal for the day, thanks to its saturated pink hue (Revolve, $28).

Lost Ink Sheer Pussy Bow Tie Shirt by Asos
© Asos

Lost Ink Sheer Pussy Bow Tie Shirt by Asos

Long sleeves

If you're afraid of showing too much skin opt for a shirt that has long sleeves, as well as cuffs and a structured neck; just like the Lost Ink Sheer Pussy Bow Tie Shirt ($30) by Asos in soft baby blue.

Tie Neck Dobby Mesh Yoke Blouse by Shein
© Shein

Tie Neck Dobby Mesh Yoke Blouse by Shein

Bows around the neck

During the holiday when bows are everyone's favorite trend, you can wear a piece like the Quantico series star. The Tie Neck Dobby Mesh Yoke Blouse by Asos ($9) will allow you to make double or asymmetric knots.

Bow Tie Bishop Sleeve Top by Costarellos
© Shopbop

Bow Tie Bishop Sleeve Top by Costarellos

Sensuality

Just as Priyanka chose a sheer shirt for the day, you can wear another for the night. For example, the Bow Tie Bishop Sleeve Top by Costarellos is made of tulle and with a discreet polka dot print that is great for a night out with the girls (Shopbop, $595).

Lime Organza Pussybow Blouse by Missguided
© Missguided

Lime Organza Pussybow Blouse by Missguided

Intense colors

Make a statement with this Lime Organza Pussybow Blouse by Missguided ($25) in vibrant neon. You can combine it with a navy suit or a plaid one in gray scale for an autumnal and fashionable look.

Organza Blouse With Tie by Zara
© Zara

Organza Blouse With Tie by Zara

Design point

Do you want to emulate the fashionista's style and also look radiant in lavender? One option is the Organza Blouse With Tie by Zara ($49.90), with a large front bow and cuffed sleeves.

High Neck Drape Front Silk Bow Blouse by Anouki
© Revolve

High Neck Drape Front Silk Bow Blouse by Anouki

Successful look

Boast your style with the High Neck Drape Front Silk Bow Blouse by Anouki (Revolve, $580). You'll receive more than one compliment; especially if you wear it under a unicolor power suit.

Get ready to look stunning as Priyanka Chopra and show your personality while having fun creating new looks.

