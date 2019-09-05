View 9 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

Emily Blunt: get inspired by her style with these feminine dresses

...
Emily Blunt with a pleated pink dress
© Getty Images

The search for the perfect dress can be exhausting, most of all because little details end up making the difference. The aspects to take into consideration include everything from the length to the color. 

 

That's why inspiration which comes directly from the runway or the celebrities themselves are welcome, whether you can't live without prints and transparencies, or minimalism is the only thing that matters, or that ultra-feminine is at the top of your wish list. 

 

The last option is what Emily Blunt had in mind when she chose this Elie Saab dress: a pink piece with pleated skirt, lace details, and a silk bow around the neck, three trends that enclose a classic touch that you might want to have in your closet. If you are seduced by the actress' choice, take a look at these options...

Dress by Shein
© Shein

Dress by Shein

Ruffles on the sleeves

Mimic her style but with the added romantic touch of discrete ruffles on the long sleeves of this dress with an A-line skirt. Shein ($23). 

Dress by Asos
© Asos

Dress by Asos

V neckline

Choose a meduim length design and 3/4 sleeves with a bow in the intersection of the V neckline. Asos ($64). 

 

Dress by Chic Wish
© Chic Wish

Dress by Chic Wish

'Bowknot' in closed neck

If you want to try one of this season's top fashion trends, this midi dress made with floral lace incorporates a bowknot at the neck. Chic Wish ($62).

Dress by Love Moschino
© The Urge

Dress by Love Moschino

The most gorgeous 'Pussy-bow' 

If bows are your thing, check out this model with smocked crepe finish by Love Moschino with a big pussy-bow. The Urge ($196.22).

Dress by Pretty Little Thing
© Pretty Little Thing

Dress by Pretty Little Thing

Wrap style

If, on the other hand, you prefer pleated skirts, look at this midi dress with a wrap silhouette and deep neckline. Pretty Little Thing ($62).

Dress by Classy Loft
© Classy Loft

Dress by Classy Loft

More movement

The Amber dress keeps the movement of a pleated skirt and reinforces it with the ruffles in the upper part with a square neckline. Classy Loft ($40).

 

Dress by Shein
© Shein

Dress by Shein

Sheer delight

Just like the actress' dress, this model has floral lace panels in the neckline and also in the sleeves. Shein ($24).

Dress by Lulu´s
© Lulu´s

Dress by Lulu´s

Lovely lace

Emily's long dress features little transparent panels in the skirt, like the sleeveless darker pink Lulus Ashleigh dress. Lulu´s ($98). Which pink dress would you choose?

