Eva Longoria and Santi get glammed up for the L'Oréal Le Defile at PFW

© Getty Images

It’s safe to say that Grand Hotel producer Eva Longoria and her son (and the hardest working baby in show biz) Santiago Baston are the true definition of a mother-son duo. The two can be seen on the production sets of her latest projects where Santi is learning the ropes from his glass ceiling smashing mamá or jet setting to some of the most scenic places and delving into the local culture.

© Getty Images

Currently, the two are hanging out in Paris, the City of Love (and the hottest fashion) for Paris Fashion Week. On Saturday, September 28, the Dora the Explorer: Lost City of Gold actress was prepping for her latest project — tackling the runway for the L'Oréal Le Defile.

© Getty Images

The L'Oréal spokeswoman and her adorable first-born son with Jose “Pepe” Baston arrived earlier last week and have been seen everywhere enjoying the sights and sounds that the historic city of Paris has to provide in preparation for her catwalk appearance for the cosmetics brand.

© @evalongoria

And definitely not one to be left out of the fun, Baby Santi sat in with his timeless mamá as she got ready for her big night.

© Getty Images

In a picture that the Devious Maids producer shared via social media, you can see her and Santi enjoying some time together as he drank some liquid goodness while looking up at his momma. This trip to Paris Fashion Week has been a major first for the one-year-old as it is his debut to the French fashion community and we are sure that it won’t be his last.

