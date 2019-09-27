Rihanna gets on board with the fanny pack revival during Paris fashion Week

View Galleries
Celebrity Street Style: Paris Fashion Week Edition
JLo reacts to Emilia Clarke channeling her at Emmys 2019
Emilia Clarke wasn’t playing games when it came to her Emmys 2019 dress. The “Queen of the Dragons” turned to none-other-than “Queen of the...
Serena Williams wears children's clothes so she can twin with daughter Alexis
Move over, Venus - Serena Williams has a new twin! Well, style twin. The tennis champ loves twinning with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian,...
Lady Gaga rocks fiercest look yet at epic makeup line launch party
Steady yourself, little monsters! Lady Gaga launched her beauty brand with an epic “Haus Party” on September 16, proving she knows how to rock a...
JLo wins New York Fashion Week with these boss looks
New York Fashion Week 2019 found a leading lady in Jennifer Lopez. The 50-year-old superstar brought her style A-game while out and about promoting...