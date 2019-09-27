View 3 pics | Back to story

Rihanna gets on board with the fanny pack revival during Paris fashion Week

...
Rihanna gets on board with the fanny pack revival during Paris fashion Week
You're reading

Rihanna gets on board with the fanny pack revival during Paris fashion Week

1/3
Baby’s first fashion week! Eva Longoria shows Santi around Paris
Next

Baby’s first fashion week! Eva Longoria shows Santi around Paris
Rihanna Fenty style
© GC Images

Rihanna Fenty style

Must be love fanny packs on the brain. Rihanna climbed aboard the reviving belt bags train during Paris Fashion Week. While stepping out for her Fenty show after party at 1 OAK’s PFW pop-up on Thursday, September 26, the 31-year-old singer flaunted a chic leather fanny pack by Balenciaga, which retails for $1,250. It was the perfect complement to her dark denim ensemble, which the evening's hostess with the mostess designed herself!

Rihanna Paris Fashion Week
© GC Images

Rihanna Paris Fashion Week

The star donned a look from her brand new Fenty collection, which is under luxury fashion house LVMH. She opted to tuck her line’s oversized denim top into her denim skinny pants - a combo that will set costumers back roughly $1110. Both items were crafted from a special stretchy Japanese denim and featured top cross-stitching.

Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid
© BFA

Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Her ensemble stood out even while posing with fashionable star guests like Gigi and Bella Hadid.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries