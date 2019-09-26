View 9 pics | Fashion

Celebrity Street Style: Paris Fashion Week Edition

Celebrity Street Style: Paris Fashion Week Edition
Celebrity Street Style: Paris Fashion Week Edition

Kris Jenner street style at Paris Fashion Week
Kris Jenner street style at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion month is coming to an end with Paris Fashion Week bringing closure to the second most fashionable month of the year (February being the first). And while the runways offer a look at next season’s must-haves, celebrities are bringing their fashion A-game of what to wear now. Take for instance Eva Longoria’s fabulous fall-ready ribbed dress while out with her adorable baby Santiago Enrique and Salma Hayek’s chic, all-black ensemble while at Saint Laurent. The 53-year-old actress looked striking as always reminding us of the elegant effect of a full-on jet look. 

But the dark hue seemed to be a favorite choice among celebs, as Karlie KlossJennifer Lawrence and Olivia Culpo also opted for the raven color.

Scroll through the gallery to see how A-listers are doing celebrity street style, Paris Fashion Week edition.

 

Kris Jenner

The momager added a dose of color to her dark look by topping it off with an essential camel-colored cape-coat and a bold crimson handbag.

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss

The Project Runway host also got the all-black memo but styled it with casual flair by slipping into a buttoned bodysuit and a mesh midi skirt. Of course, she finished off the look with lace-up Dior boots.

Salma Hayek at Paris Fashion Week 2019
Salma Hayek at Paris Fashion Week 2019

Salma Hayek

Following attendance to famed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh’s funeral, the 53-year-old star appeared at the Saint Laurent fashion show in yet another all-black get-up.  

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior Show at Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lawrence at Dior Show at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence

The newly-engaged actress stepped out in evening wear and added a touch of cool with an edgy leather jacket.

Anna Wintour Paris Fashion Week
Anna Wintour Paris Fashion Week

Anna Wintour

Vogue’s Editor in chief gave a lesson on neutrals with a monochrome get-up teamed with a pair of block-heel snakeskin boots.

Eva Longoria at Paris Fashion Week
Eva Longoria at Paris Fashion Week

Eva Longoria

Eva appeared at the Guy Laroche show dressed in a black form fitting number featuring sleeve cut-outs and matching pointed-toe boots.

Cindy Bruna at Paris Fashion Week
Cindy Bruna at Paris Fashion Week

Cindy Bruna

The model was spotted rocking tiny hot pants and a pristine white shirt which she made fall-ready with sheer tights and patent ankle boo

Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid

Gigi took the faux rule of no whites post Labor Day out the window and sported a white top with impeccable drawstring trousers and a fiery red jacket.

Olivia Culpo at Paris Fashion Week
Olivia Culpo at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Culpo

The brunette beauty wore a show-stopping look to the Redemption show proving that more is more.

