Selena Gomez wants you chase your dreams in new Puma campaign for Cali Chase sneaker

Selena Gomez wants you chase your dreams in new Puma campaign for Cali Chase sneaker
Selena Gomez wants you chase your dreams in new Puma campaign for Cali Chase sneaker

Selena Gomez Puma campaign
© PUMA

Selena Gomez Puma campaign

Selena Gomez wants you to chase your dreams with her latest Puma campaign for the new Cali Chase sneakers. The 27-year-old began chasing hers at an early age and wants to inspire her fans to do the same.

Selena Gomez Puma campaign
© PUMA

Selena Gomez Puma campaign

The California sneaker first debuted in the ‘80s but continues to be a signature of the brand. In the new campaign images, Selena appears dressed in head-to-toe black Puma selects including a hoodie, cropped athletic trousers and the latest Cali edition.

Puma Cali Chase sneakers
© PUMA

Puma Cali Chase sneakers

The new iteration of the Cali franchise features Selena’s go-to sneaker, which is a women’s-specific silhouette with a playful stacked sole, a classic white leather upper and a bold pop of color on the Puma formstrip.

