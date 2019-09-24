Royal first: Meghan Markle wears a denim jacket to official engagement in Cape Town

View Galleries
Proof that Meghan Markle's Smart Set fashion line is inspired by her wardrobe
Royal Style breakdown: Meghan Markle's 'The Lion King' premiere outfit is valued at $20K+
Meghan Markle’s appearance at The Lion King premiere was nothing short of amazing, and honestly, we’re still not over it. Not only did she and...
Archie is baby Prince Harry's twin as he arrives in South Africa
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knew all eyes would be on their four-month-old baby, Archie Harrison, as they arrived for the start of their South...
Dancing Duchess Meghan says she is visiting Africa as 'a woman of color'
Meghan Markle's first trip to South Africa is off to a memorable start. The Duchess of Sussex along with Prince Harry officially kicked off their...
Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's first tour with Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to embark on their first royal tour as a family of three this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit...