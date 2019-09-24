View 3 pics | Back to story

Royal first: Meghan Markle wears a denim jacket to official engagement in Cape Town

...
© Getty Images

Ready to learn about their work at NGO Waves for Change, the Duchess of Sussex opted for her signature uniform, albeit a light blue denim jacket from Madewell. The casual selection may seem like a go-to for anyone in the non-monarchy world, but it’s a royal first for a royal lady at an official engagement.

© Grosby Group

Fresh-faced with next-to-nothing makeup, Archie Harrison’s mom teamed the denim classic with a white button-up shirt tucked under a pair of black skinny jeans from Mother.

© Getty Images

As for accessories, the 38-year-old slipped into a pair Summer Huaraches by Brother Vellies and carried her essentials in a canvas tote bag, also from Madewell.

