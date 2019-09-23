View 4 pics | Back to story

Charlotte Casiraghi takes a note from Meghan Markle's signature style
Charlotte Casiraghi was her usual style self at the Hay Festival in Segovia where she channeled another royal – the Duchess of Sussex. Rocking a crisp white button-up shirt tucked under a pair of light blue jeans, Charlotte channeled her inner Meghan Markle.

It’s not often that we get to see the brunette beauty in a minimal look that doesn’t involve sequins, feathers or the edgy-glam ensembles we’re accustomed to seeing her wear to exclusive galas or events.

But with her latest look, Charlotte proves she’s a style chameleon who knows how to dress accordingly as this particular event wasn’t attended for a social or fashionable affair but instead for an academic purpose.

Meghan’s signature style is the definition of sleek and timeless, and now that the former Suits star has her own white button-up which she co-designed with her bestie, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, there’s no doubt the classic piece is part of the essentials when it comes to her wardrobe.

