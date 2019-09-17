View 8 pics | Fashion
Size matters! The accessory that will rule this fall-winter season

Maxi tote bag Dior
If you are one of those rebels who still feels wary about mini bags, we are here to remind you that opposites attract this fall-winter season on the runways. It's all about the oversized handbags! Together with warm padded fabrics that include shearling details, these handbags are making their way into the street-style hall of fame!

 

The infuencers' favorite

Fact is, if you are one of those who need to carry the everything and anything inside your handbag, the drop in temperature will be the ideal occasion to wear all things XL. The evidence? Dior, Sportmax, Stella McCartney, Max Mara, Proenza Schoulder and Giambattista Valli showed them off on the runway. Want to be part of this enormous fashion trend? Here we offer you some affordable options.

Shopper maxi bag H&M
In harmony with neutral tones

The H&M Shopper model, which is also available in black, is a practical way to get the most out of this fashion trend. It will look great when paired with office outfits as well as casual garments. Made of synthetic leather, you can get it for just $14.99.

Large reusable everyday tote camo
Maxi camouflage

The military print also comes in maxi size. Celebs like Kylie Jenner have been seduced by camo in coats and jackets. Why not try it with accessories? This tote model is designed by J. Crew ($14).

Zara Metallic Maxi Clutch
Metallic finish

If you want to give a bright touch to your look, the Metallic Maxi Clutch by Zara is perfect for you. Also available in gold, this accessory will make you dazzle for only $29.90.

Maxi bag AQUA Large Snakeskin
Snake skin print

The classic tote silhouette and the wild snake skin print come beautifully together in this Large Snakeskin by AQUA ($75) bag. The result is a colorful and fun way to join this fashion trend.

Maxi bag Michael Kors Kallie Medium Logo Tote
If you are a logomaniac...

If you loved Dior's proposal that also joins the logomania fever, we found a low cost option that may also interest you. Rock the brand's initials with great style with the Kallie Medium Logo Tote by Michael Kors ($166), also available in black.

Shibori Medium Cotton Tote Studio One Eighty Nine
To emulate Dior

The Shibori Medium Cotton Tote by Studio One Eighty Nine ($95) is all about the tie dye trend, to achieve that 'relaxed' look.

Maxi bag Loeffler Randall
Wild inspiration

We wrap up our recommendations with this jungle style imprinted Roxana Large Tote Bag by Loeffler Randall ($175) that has a leopard skin print, which is another trend that will take over this season. Are you ready to incorporate this gigantic accessory with your outfits?

