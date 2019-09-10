Leather for fall: the safest bet inspired by Jennifer Aniston

View 9 pics | Fashion
Jennifer Aniston with a black leather dress by Celine
Yo may or may not have noticed but nobody else can rock leather Jennifer Aniston can, both on and off the red carpet. In fact, the actress is the perfect example that when you find a trend that looks and feels good, it is worth sticking to the formula.

 

Mini garments have a special place in Jen's heart (and closet!), such as this leather dress by Celine designed by Hedi Slimane that Jen wore at the Murder Mistery promotional events, the Netflix production that she co-stars with Adam Sandler. Jennifer has shown that leather can be a perfect ally for summer, but it is also infallible when cold days arrive.

 

The key to exalting the beauty of these garments is by paying attention to the outfit's proportions, which will also improve functionality during the autumn and winter season. Combine shorter pieces with closed necklines or long sleeves, strapless versions with skirts that fall a few inches above the knee, or midis with asymmetric necklines and leg openings. Here are eight models that you can comfortably wear this season.

Leather dress by Chrissy Teigen
© Revolve

Leather dress by Chrissy Teigen

Straight neckline and strapless outfits

Little black dresses are wardrobe basics. Leather adds an exquisite rebellion. If you like this concept, bet on the Gabriel model by the Chrissy Teigen collection and wear it like Jennifer, with open sandals. Revolve ($135).

 

Leather dress by Boohoo
© Boohoo

Leather dress by Boohoo

One shoulder dress

The one shoulder trend is still all the rage among celebs. Street style is very much included in this trend. Add it to the rotation during the next few months with a faux leather dress  that is suitable for day and night. Boohoo ($16).

Leather dress by Nanushka
© Revolve​​​​​​​

Leather dress by Nanushka

Wrapped, with an elegant slit

The Nahar dress by Nanushka is ultra feminine and sexy, not only because of the color and the slit along the skirt, but also for the wrapping design that cinches the waist. Revolve ($390).

Leather dress by Zara
© Zara

Leather dress by Zara

Draped with three-quarter sleeves

If you want to stick to basic, stick to black, the ultimate color in garments made of this material. Bet on a dress with details like this one with a draped front as well as three-quarter sleeves. Zara ($12.99).

Leather dress by Asos
© Asos

Leather dress by Asos

Pencil skirt

When it comes to basic colors, nude trumps shine. Take a look at this midi design with bare shoulders, draped pencil skirt and a very flattering high cut. Asos ($67). Can you picture yourself wearing it?

Leather dress by Ronny Kobo
© Revolve

Leather dress by Ronny Kobo

With draped panel

The Hadassah faux leather mini dress by Ronny Kobo has puckered sleeves and a stressed waistline from which a draped panel falls like a waterfall over one leg. Revolve ($144).

Leather dress by Michael Kors
© Michael Kors

Leather dress by Michael Kors

Ruffled sleeves

Ruffled sleeves will be one of the strongest trends during the autumn-winter season. Join the fashion trend with this little black dress with laser cut flowers and tight bodice. Michael Kors ($134.75).

 

Leather dress by House of CB
© House of CB

Leather dress by House of CB

Midi and strapless

Or you can lean toward the simplicity of the strapless Saskia model in matte dark red made with vegan leather that fits perfectly around the waist. The pencil cut skirt balances the look. House of CB ($68). Have you already chosen yours for this fall?

