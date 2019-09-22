View 9 pics | Fashion

Nine times Denise Bidot's effortless style reminded us to stay fierce

Nine times Denise Bidot's effortless style reminded us to stay fierce
Nine times Denise Bidot's effortless style reminded us to stay fierce

Denise Bidot is a mother, model and fashion icon. As one of HOLA! USA's This Is Latinext cover girls, Denise reminds how why it is always important to stay true to oneself and to allow for your style choices to reflect that. Denise proves time and time again that you don't need to be rocking the latest runway styles to be a fierce stylista and how inner beauty always reflects on the outside. Check out some of our favorite looks that this Latinx influencer has rocked!

 

Cheers to effortless style

While at a NYFW party, Denise proves that you can rock it without having to be over-the-top.

Floral beauty

Denise rocks this off-the-shoulder floral dress like the true rockstar mamá that she is!

Taking fashion to new heights

No matter where she may be, she reminds us that you can never be too comfortable or too happy. **takes self-love notes**

Printed slay

Denise inspires us to be fierce and show off our curves in this leopard printed one-piece. **adds to cart**

Classic pairings

While rocking hip hugging blue jeans paired with a bright colored crop top in some tropical paradise, Denise shows us that there is much beauty in simplicity. 

Earthy vibes

We want to always feel as flowy and beautiful as Denise does in this lace number.

Feelin' bright

When in doubt, wear a poppin' color and hug it out!

Sunlit beauty

May we all feel as confident and timeless as Denise!

Standing tall

There is always beauty in the most neutral of settings!

