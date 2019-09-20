View 3 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez breaks the internet in iconic Versace dress 20 years later
Jennifer Lopez breaks the internet in iconic Versace dress 20 years later

Jennifer Lopez in Versace Dress
If there’s someone who can wear the iconic Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy’s (you know the one), it’s none other than JLo herself!

The 50-year-old singer-actress and now runway model made her catwalk debut at Versace’s Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a recreation of the plunging silk chiffon dress she rocked 20 years ago. For the closing of the jungle-themed show, the mother-of-two emerged looking fierce as ever, once again proving she rocks that dress like no other.

JLo walked out swooshing the skirts of the dress that inspired Google to change our lives forever. The sexy Versace dress 2.0 is highly similar to the original with the exception of a few extra embroideries.

After making her way around once, JLo made her round once more, but this time she returned by the arm of Donatella.

