Recreate Margot Robbie's relaxed and vintage look

...
Margot Robbie with garments by Dôen
© Getty Images

Retro style rules this season. The runways are partially responsible for the revival of several iconic garments and, of course, the other share of merit belongs to celebrities. There is one trend, however, that keeps convincing us and that has also caught Margot Robbie's attention.

The actress has worn an array of outfits in earth tones, whites and creams - a tribute to the sixties - during the promotional tour of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

MORE: Fans are shook by Britney Spears' summer dress!

Victoria blouse by Apiece Apart
© Revolve

The Victoria Mock-neck blouse by Apiece Apart (Revolve, $173) is made of 100% cotton. Its semi-transparent and light look is appropriate for the mid-season. 

MORE: What's the best neckline to achieve an amazing push-up effect?

White jeans by Caroline
© Shopbop

These flawless white-dyed jeans by Caroline (Shopbop, $189) keep the front patchwork pockets and feature a flattering high waist along with a loose leg cut.

Slingback Ornament by Seychelles
© Revolve

Complete the vintage look with the Ornament slingbacks by Seychelles (Revolve, $109) with artificial soles, elastic heel straps and three-inch heels.

 

Are you ready to add one of Margot Robbie's fave trends to your mid-season closet? 

