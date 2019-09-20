View 8 pics | Fashion
What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect?

What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect?
What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect?

Classic, elegant and sexy: three dresses inspired by Angelina Jolie's style
Classic, elegant and sexy: three dresses inspired by Angelina Jolie's style
Camila Coelho with a classic black top
© @camilacoelho

Camila Coelho with a classic black top

Half the battle of dressing well is knowing how to dress for your body shape! While comfort is very important, it certainly does not hurt to score some extra points for highlighting your attributes when you dress for your particular body type.

To this end, tops play a fundamental role. Influencers like Dulceida, beauty queen Olivia Culpo and fashionista Camila Coelho have clearly stated on social media that U-neck tops are an excellent secret tool to achieve a push-up effect.

The best news is that there are numerous ways to combine them and infinite designs that you can adapt to your own style without sacrificing the comfort and confidence that you are looking for.

 

Camila in a crop top

The gorgeous influencer knows how to keep up-to-date with trends and accentuate her physical attributes at the same time. A basic crop top is always part of Camila's closet, as we can attest to based on her social media accounts.

If you want to get an immediate push up effect like Camila, here are a few suggestions to help you on your way!

Black with studs
© Sandro París

Black with studs

Black with studs

Undoubtedly, a simple top with a special touch is this Knitted bodysuit trimmed with studs design by Sandro Paris ($245.00). Black, sleeveless and with a peekaboo U-neck collar adorned with studs, this top will add a touch of shine and originality to any outfit.

Silver and shiny
© Revolve

Silver and shiny

Metallic fabric

Do you need something more jazzy? If your goal is to be the center of attention all night, the Summer bodysuit by Tularosa ($138.00) will meet your expectations. With a fabulous U neckline, puffed sleeves and glitzy metallic fabric, this design is perfect especially when combined with a neutral-colored skirt or pants. If you are feeling particularly sassy, you can add a pop of color.

Long-sleeved nude
© Pretty little thing

Long-sleeved nude

Long-sleeved nude

When temperatures drop it is always good to have a long-sleeved option on hand, but nobody said you couldn't show some skin while you're at it! The Biscuit long sleeve plunge crop top by Pretty Little Thing ($22.00) pairs perfectly with a high-waisted garment.

Leg of mutton sleeves
© Zara

Leg of mutton sleeves

Leg of mutton sleeves

Harking back to ye days of olde, this dated piece can become the star of any outfit. The Puff shoulder knit top by Zara ($39.90) features the flattering touch of the U-neck. With these fashion-forward leg-of-mutton sleeves, it may just be what you need for the next date night.

Pastel pink crop top
© Bershka

Pastel pink crop top

Pastel pink

It's official: pastel pink is a trend this fall-winter season, which is why we couldn't/wouldn't leave it off the list. The Sparkly top by Bershka ($19.90) is just the U-neck that you are looking for to combine with a cool denim jacket or black blazer. 

White crocheted Camisole Top
© HM

White crocheted Camisole Top

Romantic style

The Crocheted Camisole Top by H&M ($24.99) can be that unique piece in your wardrobe that has that touch of femininity and sexiness. The fully woven beige top has a U-neck collar that will look perfect with a black jacket and high-waisted jeans or skirt.

Ivory popper front vest Topshop
© Topshop

Ivory popper front vest Topshop

Light tones

While the weather still allows for it, sport a piece like the Ivory popper front vest by Topshop ($32.00). It's a top that will highlight your body shape and add some finesse to your autumn outfits, and let's not forget the flattering U-neck!

Have you already decided which garment will help you achieve the push up effect this season?

