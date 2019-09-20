View 9 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

Corsets are back, and here's how you can rock them

...
Corsets are back, and here's how you can rock them
You're reading

Corsets are back, and here's how you can rock them

1/9
Raul Peñaranda on his new collection and biggest challenges as a Latino designer
Next

Raul Peñaranda on his new collection and biggest challenges as a Latino designer
Bella Hadid in a two-piece set
© Getty Images

Bella Hadid in a two-piece set

Have you ever watch a film that takes place in a century past and wanted to travel back in time just to wear some of the amazing fashion? Although time travel is (currently) not possible, blasts from the past are always fun! And it's no sin to bring some of these items back and adapt them to modern day fashion. 

Corsets: they were first seen during the XV century, steadily gaining momentum until they became the 'it' item, particularly in 17th century France. In fact, corsets were the star pieces in women's wardrobes all over Europe.

If you have enjoyed Marie Antoinette or Queen Elizabeth's style on the big screen and you would love to show off a tiny waist inspired by those outfits, we have excellent news for you: fashion is on your side this season! Corsets are back, and it's time to rejoice. Watch how these celebs have welcomed them in their boppin' fashion:

 

Bella Hadid combines a corset with a suit

Bella's corset adds a sexy touch to complete her black blazer + pant look. Her corset features a V neck that accentuates her tiny waist, while the peplum cut of the top hugs her figure rather perfectly. Ruffles enhance the visual effect of her hourglass shape. 

Kim Kardashian with demi corset
© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian with demi corset

Kim Kardashian

She's bringing sexy back, and she's using a corset to lead the way! The neckline in this top can only be described as voluptuous, an adjective that can be intimidating to some but not for Kim, the entrepreneur extraordinaire, who combined her high-waist wide pants with a demi style corset, highly recommended for those who want or need a little lift in the northern region.

Camila Mendes with a corset bermuda outfit
© Getty Images

Camila Mendes with a corset bermuda outfit

Camila Mendes rocks them with bermudas

The Riverdale actress created an outfit where the feminine blends delightfully with the masculine. Thanks to this classic piece, her vichy check bermuda shorts and strappy stilettos, the star looks absolutely fierce. And with the added detail of the bow, the sweetheart neckline and the delicate high heel mules, we get a touch of the sweet, sweet feminine.

Olivia Culpo with the original style
© Getty Images

Olivia Culpo with the original style

Olivia Culpo with an original heart-shaped neckline

The former Miss Universe has taken to the streets with a corset of geometric lines that adds cool and confined severity to this modern urban look which she pairs with high-waisted pants. The corset features a heart neckline and braided front, very iconic in the designs of the past centuries, which were the key to achieve the 'wasp' waist look.

Elle Fanning's romantic style
© Getty Images

Elle Fanning's romantic style

Elle Fanning's romantic style

Aurora herself is a modern-day princess who knows how to break the fashion rules, and get away with it! If you like to combine pieces with different styles to create singular looks, then this young actress ought to be your inspiration. An outfit featuring black pants and a romantic blouse is met with the pièce de résistance: the braided half corset that frames her silhouette. 

 

RELATED: Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford rock the 'bondage' look - here's who wore it better!

Gigi Hadid in nude
© Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in nude

Gigi Hadid's monochromatic look 

On the MTV VMAS carpet, the supermodel dazzled with a totally nude look. Bright semi-skinny champagne pants and stilettos were the perfect complement for this strapless corset in similar shades. 

Kendall Jenner with a button-up corset
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner with a button-up corset

Kendall Jenner with a button-up corset

The model chose a very sexy satin corset that she combined with green high-waisted, wide leg pants, a super crop top and adorned leather booties. Audacious and chic!

RELATED: Fashion Week around the world: the best celebrity looks we've seen so far!

Megan Fox's monochromatic look
© Getty Images

Megan Fox's monochromatic look

Megan Fox in classic black

Black is a very flattering color for most and when you wear it at night? Guaranteed instant success. Now, a black corset works wonders as the eye is naturally drawn to the slimmed down waist. Megan Fox shows that a classic pair of straight pants and stilettos can be the perfect complement to a heart neckline corset.

Winnie Harlow with lace
© Getty Images

Winnie Harlow with lace

Winnie Harlow with lace

Black and with delicate lace on the neckline is another option if you're looking to liven up your look. Winnie Harlow added her touch to this trend by combining it with skinny pants. Winnie did not hesitate to share the attention of this lace tie-up corset with a striking purple wide-brimmed hat and pointed ankle boots.

Our case is officially closed and ready for your deliberation. Are corsets the hotten fashion piece to come back in style? Most importantly: will you join this trend?

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries