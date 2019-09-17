View 4 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Fans are obsessing over Britney Spears' summer dress

...
Fans are obsessing over Britney Spears' summer dress
You're reading

Fans are obsessing over Britney Spears' summer dress

1/4
What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect?
Next

What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect?
Britney Spears' selfie on her social media accounts
© @britneyspears

Britney Spears' selfie on her social media accounts

Britney Spears posted a selfie where she is wearing a yellow lace mini dress that she bought at Bloomingdale's and that combines two powerful trends for this season.

Yellow Lace Open Back Bodycon Dress by Pretty Little Thing
© Pretty Little Thing

Yellow Lace Open Back Bodycon Dress by Pretty Little Thing

If you're looking for a dupe to the singer's look, look no further than this Yellow Lace Open Back Bodycon Dress. This lace piece molds to your body to accentuate the curves. For an added bonus, the affordable dress also has a sexy opening at the back. Pretty Little Thing ($22). 

Flutter Sleeve Mini Lace Dress With Laddering Inserts In Burnt Yellow by Love Triangle’s
© Asos

Flutter Sleeve Mini Lace Dress With Laddering Inserts In Burnt Yellow by Love Triangle’s

Fill yourself with romantic vibes with this stunning dress fom Love Traingle. The burnt yellow frock boasts a delicate floral lace sleeves, v-neck, and ladder stitching at the front. Asos ($79).

x Naven Ivy Dress by NBD
© Revolve Clothing

x Naven Ivy Dress by NBD

As opposed to the Britney's dress, the NBD x Naven Ivy Dress is halter with an open back that is all about business in the front and party in back. Revolve ($64).

 

Which dress do you like the most? Follow the trend by copying Britney... and stand out!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries