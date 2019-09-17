Fans are obsessing over Britney Spears' summer dress

View Galleries
-
Britney Spears just shared her summer secret to losing weight
Britney Spears' social media has turned into a healthy-lifestyle bible in the recent years, but recently the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer has...
-
Britney Spears has romantic sunset date with boyfriend amidst family drama
Britney Spears was feelin' lucky as she enjoyed a romantic sunset date night with her boyfriend Sam Asghari this week. The 37-year-old superstar...
-
Corsets are back, and here's how you can rock them
-
Classic, elegant and sexy: three dresses inspired by Angelina Jolie's style
Angelina Jolie has made the world stop in its track once more, and this time it is not just because of her dazzling beauty. The Maleficent: Mistress...
-
What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect?