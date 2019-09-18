View 4 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Steal Sofia Vergara's style for less than $100

...
Steal Sofia Vergara's style for less than $100
You're reading

Steal Sofia Vergara's style for less than $100

1/4
Kate Middleton's go-to Spanish designer for her kids unveils fall collection
Next

Kate Middleton's go-to Spanish designer for her kids unveils fall collection
Crop top by Shein
© Shein

Crop top by Shein

Crop top with front bow

This crop top features a large V-shaped neckline closed with a bow, a depth that is complemented by long sleeves. Shein ($17).

Skirt by Shein
© Shein

Skirt by Shein

Loose skirt

Alternate your daily basics with garments such as this baggy skirt. You can also combine it with tops and denim jackets. Shein ($18).

Sofía Vergara
© Getty Images

Sofía Vergara

Slingbacks by Asos
© Getty Images

Slingbacks by Asos

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries