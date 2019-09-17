The Cambridge children are always dressed to the nines in timeless pieces. Whether they are attending Gan Gan’s birthday parade, or hitting the polo field, doting mom Kate Middleton makes sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are dressed smart. One of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to childrenswear labels for her kids is Pepa & Company, whose designs are inspired by quintessentially British style and formalwear traditionally worn in Spain and the UK.

With fall just around the corner, Spanish designer Pepa González has unveiled the brand's AW19 collection, and to say it’s fit for a young Prince or Princess would be an understatement. The latest collection features floral prints and handsmocked pieces that we’ve seen Charlotte in, as well as bloomers perfect for Louis, and a coat that George can swap his old one for. Among Pepa & Company’s newest pieces are also check prints, plush velvet, and knitwear in a color palette of autumnal berry hues and seasonal foliage colors.

So if you’re looking to copy the Cambridge children’s style this fall for your own kids, scroll through to see some of our favorite picks from Pepa & Company's newest collection—which we can most certainly picture Kate dressing her sons and daughter in!