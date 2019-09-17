View 7 pics | Fashion

Kate Middleton's go-to Spanish designer for her kids unveils fall collection

...
Kate Middleton's go-to Spanish designer for her kids unveils fall collection
You're reading

Kate Middleton's go-to Spanish designer for her kids unveils fall collection

1/7
Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson bonded over this all too relatable matter... motherhood!
Next

Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson bonded over this all too relatable matter... motherhood!
Kate Middleton's go-to Spanish childrenswear designer unveils fall collection
© WireImage

Kate Middleton's go-to Spanish childrenswear designer unveils fall collection

The Cambridge children are always dressed to the nines in timeless pieces. Whether they are attending Gan Gan’s birthday parade, or hitting the polo field, doting mom Kate Middleton makes sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are dressed smart. One of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to childrenswear labels for her kids is Pepa & Company, whose designs are inspired by quintessentially British style and formalwear traditionally worn in Spain and the UK.

 

With fall just around the corner, Spanish designer Pepa González has unveiled the brand's AW19 collection, and to say it’s fit for a young Prince or Princess would be an understatement. The latest collection features floral prints and handsmocked pieces that we’ve seen Charlotte in, as well as bloomers perfect for Louis, and a coat that George can swap his old one for. Among Pepa & Company’s newest pieces are also check prints, plush velvet, and knitwear in a color palette of autumnal berry hues and seasonal foliage colors.

 

So if you’re looking to copy the Cambridge children’s style this fall for your own kids, scroll through to see some of our favorite picks from Pepa & Company's newest collection—which we can most certainly picture Kate dressing her sons and daughter in!

Pepa and Company collection
© Pepa & Company

Pepa and Company collection

Red Bloomers and White Shirt Set, $110.59

Everyone knows Kate loves a good set of bloomers for her boys, and this red herringbone pair practically has Prince Louis' name written all over it. The classic off-white long-sleeved shirt is designed with a Peter Pan collar and can remain tucked in place thanks to two trusty buttons situated around the shorts' waist. This shirt and bloomers set includes burgundy trim detailing around the cuffs and collar. 

Pepa and Company collection
© Pepa & Company

Pepa and Company collection

Light Pink Cotton Wool Dress With White Collar, $94.43

No Princess' wardrobe is complete without this sweet frock that features a white frilled collar lined with dusky pink velvet trim. The dress has long-sleeves to stay cozy during the chillier months, and buttons in the back to make dressing an easier process.  

Pepa and Company
© Pepa & Company

Pepa and Company

Classic Red Wool Cardigan, $77.04

The cardigan, which is 50 percent wool and 50 percent polyester, is designed with long-sleeves, two front pockets and classic brown buttons to fasten at the front. Pepa & Company notes the piece is perfect for soft sensitive skin.

Pepa and Company collection
© Pepa & Company

Pepa and Company collection

Cream Checked Handsmocked Dress, $142.89

Princess Charlotte's closet is made up of a number of smocked dresses, and this design would make a great addition. This 100 percent cotton frock is made from a soft cream fabric with dusky blue and brown checks. The dress has an intricate blue frilled collar (so royal) and handmade smocking design across the bodice.

Pepa and Company
© Pepa & Company

Pepa and Company

Dark Green Wool Duffle Coat, $223.66

As the temperatures continue to drop, keep your little one warm in this 100 percent wool topper. The coat is designed with a hood and front pockets, in addition to two wooden toggles and top button to keep extra snug. 

Pepa & Company collection
© Pepa & Company

Pepa & Company collection

Pink Floral Print Bow Hairband, $17.40 and Pink & Cream Floral Print Dress, $106.86

The Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of headbands, so who's to say her daughter won't inherit her mom's same love for the accessory. Luckily, this hair piece matches a floral print dress, which is Charlotte's signature style. The frock features a Peter Pan collar with plumeti bows, as well as cream cuffs and pearlised button in the double-breasted style. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries