JLo wins New York Fashion Week with these boss looks

...
JLo plaid dress
© GC Images

JLo plaid dress

New York Fashion Week 2019 found a sparkling leading lady in Jennifer Lopez. Armed with her expert RandM stylist duo, the 50-year-old superstar brought her fashion A-game while out and about promoting her new film Hustlers in the city of mode. Scroll through our gallery to see Jenny's hottest looks on the block as she strutted around the big apple during the most fashion forward time of the year!

 

Pretty in plaid

Jennifer made a gloomy and rainy day in NYC a bit brighter when she turned up at the Good Morning America studios for her first Hustlers promo interview in NYC, donning this plaid confection. The multi-talented star topped a long camel sweater over a crepe dress from Monse. She teamed the ensemble with a sleek pair of shades, an espresso crocodile-textured handbag and nude Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.

jlo-style-nyc
© GC Images

jlo-style-nyc

Quick change!

The Hustlers star shed some layers and upped her street style upon exiting the ABC taping. She was a Tom Ford fantasy in a leather "croc" top and pencil skirt by the brand. She kept incognito in cool Mads sunnies from the Privé Revaux x Madelaine Petsch, M3 collection, which retail for merely $39.95

JLo shoes
© GC Images

JLo shoes

Hot heels

JLo hustled along in a pair of Tom Ford's purple two-strap satin Mary Jane pumps. Boasting a satin finish and pointed golden metal toe, the shoe stands at 4.1" high.

JLo and Hoda style
© Getty Images

JLo and Hoda style

Get sirius

The superstar's busy agenda included a sweet town hall chat with Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM studios. Although it was a radio interview, she dressed to the nines in a classy bowed bloss, high-waisted shorts and pink platform shoes from Dolce & Gabbana.

jennifer lopez in valentino
© GC Images

jennifer lopez in valentino

Frilly frock

The Dinero singer had topped the look with a unqiue frilly confection from Valentino Resort '20 by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Jlo Jimmy Fallon
© Getty Images

Jlo Jimmy Fallon

Late night mode

A-Rod's fiancée was all smiles in Self-Portrait's resort 20’s ruffle diamonte trim top and Vatanika skirt as she stopped by Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Jlo Jimmy Fallon
© Getty Images

Jlo Jimmy Fallon

Zoom Out

And check out those matching bedazzled Giuseppe Zanotti heels she had on!

JLo black coat
© GC Images

JLo black coat

Back in black

After a fun Fallon appearance, the mom-of-two was spotted leaving 30 Rock in another all black look: a sleek coat over her talk show ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez Hustlers
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Hustlers

Jean Jenny

For her centerstage night out at the Alexander Wang and STXfilms’ New York special screening of Hustlers, JLo was a Balmain beauty in this jean ensemble. She sported Cinderella like shoes by Jessica Rich - the "Fancy Stiletto in Silver" - and Melinda Maria jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez hustlers nyc
© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez hustlers nyc

Balmain beauty

Never fear - she had a matching jacket to cover up as a fall chill weaved through the wind.

Jennifer Lopez yellow dress
© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez yellow dress

Yellow, the color of remembrance

Jennifer continued her NYC fashion parade on September 11, bringing some sunshine to a sad day in this tangerine yellow dress by Alex Perry.

jlo jumpsuit
© GC Images

jlo jumpsuit

Jumpin'

A-B-C, is easy as 1,2,3... and looking at JLo in this jumpin' leather jumpsuit. The star left an ABC talk show to put on a walk show in this CUSHNIE number.

Jennifer Lopez and mom
© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and mom

Trendy in Fendi

One of JLo's final fashion week spottings was in this business chic Fendi look: a white button down, taupe trousers and, of course, a fleek bag. Her best accessory, though? Her momma Guadalupe Rodríguez!

