View 5 pics | Fashion

Proof that Meghan Markle's Smart Set fashion line is inspired by her wardrobe

...
Proof that Meghan Markle's Smart Set fashion line is inspired by her wardrobe
You're reading

Proof that Meghan Markle's Smart Set fashion line is inspired by her wardrobe

1/5
Salma Hayek channeled '70s fashion and wore the world's tallest platform shoes
Next

Salma Hayek channeled '70s fashion and wore the world's tallest platform shoes
Meghan Markle Smart Set
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Smart Set

Meghan Markle had a fashionable comeback from maternity leave with the launch of her limited-edition clothing collection called Smart Set in support of charity Smart Works – an organization of which she’s a royal patron. Aside from her return to the spotlight, the Duchess of Sussex brought a smile to her style savvy fans by offering chic and stylish pieces with a workwear approach in collaboration with designers Misha Nonoo, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Jigsaw.

It’s evident Meghan’s designs are inspired by her own wardrobe as her capsule collection includes a sleek black suit, essential leather tote bags, a crisp white shirt and more items that scream Duchess Meghan Markle. What’s more, for every piece purchased, one will be donated to Smart Works which means you’ll feel real good about shopping this collection.

Scroll through the gallery to see how each piece is a reminder of Meghan’s chic and timeless wardrobe.

MORE: Meghan Markle launches Smart Works capsule collection 

Meghan Markle Smart Set
© Getty Images/John Lewis

Meghan Markle Smart Set

Must-have: The essential tote

Every working woman knows how necessary it is to have a chic, leather carry-all, and this one from John Lewis is available in both black and tan which means you can wear it for years to come. 

Meghan Markle Smart Set
© Getty Images/Misha Nonoo

Meghan Markle Smart Set

Crisp white shirt

We all know Prince Harry's wife loves a classic white button-up for its endless stylish possibilities. That's why we're not surprised she included one in the Smart Set from her close friend, designer Misha Nonoo.

MORE: Meghan Markle continues to shine a light on companies with a worthy cause 

Meghan Markle Smart Set
© Getty Images/Marks & Spencer

Meghan Markle Smart Set

That LBD

The former Suits star knows no wardrobe is complete without a quintessential little black dress, which is why she included this particular outfit in partnership with Marks & Spencer. And in case you're one for color, it also comes in pink and rich blue!

Meghan Markle Smart Set
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Smart Set

Sharp suit

Archie Harrison's mom is all for wearing sharp suits, and the Paris Jacket and slim fit trousers by Jigsaw are perfect for the office, a job interview or simply being cool. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries